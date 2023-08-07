GUC Monthly Sales Report in July Aug. 07, 2023 News Content:
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Aug 7, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for July 2023 were NT2,213 million, decreased 8.7% month-over-month but increased 14.1% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through July 2023 totaled NT$15,329 million, increased 29.5% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report
