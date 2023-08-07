Global Unichip Corporation is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production, testing and sales of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and wafers. The application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and wafers are applied in customer-tailored wafer production, packaging and testing business. The company is also engaged in the provision of product-related and customer commissioned technical services. In addition, The Company is also engaged in the provision of technological support and consulting services related to products.

Sector Semiconductors