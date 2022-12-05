Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Unichip Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3443   TW0003443008

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.

(3443)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
776.00 TWD   +4.86%
02:47aGlobal Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in November
PU
11/11ProteanTecs Hosts Webinar with Yole Group and GUC on Chiplets, Heterogeneous Integration and 2.5D/ 3D Advanced Packaging
AQ
11/07Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in October
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in November

12/05/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GUC Monthly Sales Report in November Dec. 05, 2022 News Content:

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Nov 2022 were NT2,542 million, increased 4.9% month-over-month and increased 51.7% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through Nov 2022 totaled NT$20,922 million, increased 54.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Unichip Corp. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
02:47aGlobal Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in November
PU
11/11ProteanTecs Hosts Webinar with Yole Group and GUC on Chiplets, Heterogeneous Integratio..
AQ
11/07Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in October
PU
10/27Global Unichip Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
10/26Global Unichip : GUC Unveils GLink 2.3LL, The World's Most Powerful D2D Interconnect IP Us..
PU
10/25Global Unichip : GUC GLink™ Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Die-to-Die Interconnect Moni..
PU
09/07SiMa.ai Partners with GUC to Accelerate Time to Market for Industry's First Purpose-Bui..
BU
09/07SiMa.ai Partners with Global Unichip Corporation to Accelerate Time to Market for Indus..
CI
08/08Global Unichip : GUC is invited to attend the MasterLink Investment Forum(Virtual) on Aug ..
PU
07/28Global Unichip : GUC Announces 2022 Q2 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 323 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2022 3 615 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 8 138 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 104 B 3 397 M 3 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global Unichip Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 776,00 TWD
Average target price 685,89 TWD
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Tai President & Director
Pei Lun Chien Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fan Cheng Tseng Chairman
Fu Chiang SVP-Operations, Quality, Marketing & Sales
Wen Cheng Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.32.42%3 397
MEDIATEK INC.-37.90%38 419
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.74%16 585
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.44%15 049
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.41%9 444
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-30.52%7 751