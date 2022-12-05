Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in November

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Nov 2022 were NT2,542 million, increased 4.9% month-over-month and increased 51.7% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Nov 2022 totaled NT$20,922 million, increased 54.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report