GUC is committed to environmental sustainability and actively promotes net zero emissions. In June of this year, GUC received the "1.5°C Temperature Control Label" certification from CommonWealth Magazine, recognizing GUC's alignment with the 1.5°C temperature control target of the Paris Agreement.

Temperature Rising Index for Pathways(TRIPs) is a platform jointly launched by CommonWealth Magazine in collaboration with partners from the academia and industry, including Tunghai University. It scientifically assesses the carbon reduction commitments and pathways undertaken by 725 companies in Taiwan that have submitted ESG reports. Among them, an impressive 94 have been identified as adhering to the rigorous 1.5°C temperature target of the Paris Agreement, and GUC stands proudly among these pioneering companies

GUC has established a Net Zero Committee, committing to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Employing scientific methodologies, the company has set greenhouse gas reduction targets and devised relevant reduction plans for submission to SBTi for verification. We proactively implement greenhouse gas inventory and management, devise net-zero milestones, and actively promote energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and the utilization of renewable energy sources. Through concrete actions, we incrementally realize and progress towards our commitment of "carbon neutrality and energy conservation." This showcases GUC's goal to the pursuit of sustainable development for both the business and the environment.