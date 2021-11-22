Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Unichip Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3443   TW0003443008

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.

(3443)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Unichip : GUC is invited by Fubon to attend the investment forum on Nov 24, 2021.

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Global Unichip Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/22 Time of announcement 15:05:35
Subject 
 GUC is invited by Fubon to attend the
investment forum on Nov 24, 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual Event
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give investors an overview of company and operating conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Global Unichip Corp. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
02:24aGLOBAL UNICHIP : GUC is invited by Fubon to attend the investment forum on Nov 24, 2021.
PU
11/10GUC is invited to participate in the investment forum hosted by MasterLink securities.
PU
10/28Global Unichip Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
10/28GUC Announces 3Q21 Audited Financial Results
PU
09/27Taiwan's Export Orders Grow Less Than Expected in August as Smartphone Demand Weakens A..
MT
07/29Global Unichip Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/08Taiwan's Exports Surge 35% in June on Insatiable Chip Demand
MT
06/23Global Unichip Corporation and Omni Design Technologies Announces the Successful Tape O..
CI
06/07GLOBAL UNICHIP : GUC Tapes Out AI/HPC/Networking Platform on TSMC CoWoS® Technology Valida..
PU
06/07GLOBAL UNICHIP : GUC Monthly Sales Report in May
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 195 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2021 1 493 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net cash 2021 5 622 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 80 407 M 2 891 M 2 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global Unichip Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 600,00 TWD
Average target price 531,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chien Chen President, General Manager & Director
Pei Lun Chien Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fan Cheng Tseng Chairman
Fu Chiang SVP-Operations, Quality, Marketing & Sales
Wen Cheng Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.76.99%2 891
MEDIATEK INC.45.92%62 354
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.5.12%26 530
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.21%25 042
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.55.97%19 826
SILERGY CORP.117.84%17 718