Global Unichip : GUC is invited by Fubon to attend the investment forum on Nov 24, 2021.
11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Provided by: Global Unichip Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/22
Time of announcement
15:05:35
Subject
GUC is invited by Fubon to attend the
investment forum on Nov 24, 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Virtual Event
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give investors an overview of company and operating conditions.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
