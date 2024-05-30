Congratulations on the GUC paper has been accepted by IEEE and our member is invited to present at the 74th ECTC on May 31st, 2024.

We (GUC) will present our high speed integrated design (signal integrity) solution for HBM3E-9.2Gbps on organic interposer technology. The paper will also be filled at IEEE Xplorer Digital Library (https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/Xplore/home.jsp). (The link will be updated after 74th ECTC)



Paper Title: Signal Integrity Designs at Organic Interposer CoWoS-R for HBM3-9.2Gbps High Speed Interconnection of 2.5D-IC Chiplets Integration

Content

Introduction

HBM3 SI Design Flow and Optimization

The proposed GSG-interleaved T-lines at CoWoS-R

HBM3 High Speed Interconnection Design

Design-of-Experiments at Interconnect Routing Rules

Interconnect Post-Layout Simulation

Insertion loss / Crosstalk Characterization

FoMsof High Speed Interconnect Design

Eye-diagram Co-Simulation

Measurement and Correlation

Conclusion



