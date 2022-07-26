Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Value Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVF   AU000000GVF5

GLOBAL VALUE FUND LIMITED

(GVF)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:04 2022-07-26 am EDT
1.145 AUD   +1.33%
01:17pGlass Lewis supports removing chair of Trian UK investment trust
RE
06/15Global Value Fund's Investment Return Dips 1.7% in June 1-14 Period
MT
06/03Global Value Fund's Investment Return Slips in May
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glass Lewis supports removing chair of Trian UK investment trust

07/26/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has backed a call by shareholders in UK investment trust Trian Investors 1 (TI1) to remove TI1 Chair Chris Sherwell due to governance concerns.

TI1 shareholders Global Value Fund, Invesco, Janus Henderson and Pelham, which together hold around 40% of shares in the trust, cite concerns about recent changes to TI1's strategy on the number and type of its investments, proposals to turn the trust into a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and about its share price performance.

"The TI1 Board is not fit for purpose," the rebel investors said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 5 to vote on their resolutions to remove Sherwell as well as directors Anita Rival and Simon Holden.

TI1, which has previously recommended that shareholders vote against all the EGM resolutions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TI1's investment management strategy is carried out by activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, whose holdings include Unilever and Wendy's.

Changes to TI1's investment policy have impacted the timing and the extent of the value and returns that shareholders can expect, Glass Lewis said in a report dated July 20.

"We are generally sympathetic to the dissidents' argument that the investment manager and the board have taken actions that changed the fundamental nature and purpose of the company since most, if not all, of the company's major shareholders chose to invest in the company," Glass Lewis added.

TI1's board had made some efforts to address investor concerns, Glass Lewis said, and it recommended voting against removing the other two directors.

Fellow adviser ISS said in a July 22 report that it backed the removal of Rival, but was against sacking Sherwell.

Both advisers recommended adding the investors' choice of Robert Legget to the board.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL VALUE FUND LIMITED 1.33% 1.145 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
INVESCO LTD. -1.48% 16.96 Delayed Quote.-25.67%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC -3.35% 24 Delayed Quote.-40.94%
THE WENDY'S COMPANY 0.61% 20.515 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
TRIAN INVESTORS 1 LIMITED 2.23% 137.5 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
UNILEVER PLC 2.81% 4026.5 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
All news about GLOBAL VALUE FUND LIMITED
01:17pGlass Lewis supports removing chair of Trian UK investment trust
RE
06/15Global Value Fund's Investment Return Dips 1.7% in June 1-14 Period
MT
06/03Global Value Fund's Investment Return Slips in May
MT
02/27GLOBAL VALUE FUND : Appendix 4D & Half Year Results - 31 December 2021
PU
02/27Global Value Fund Limited Announces Distribution, Payable on May 13, 2022
CI
02/02Global Value Fund's Investment Return Slips in January
MT
01/06Global Value Fund Discloses December Investment Return Estimate
MT
2021Global Value Fund Limited Announces Fully Franked Distribution for the Year Ended June ..
CI
2021Global Value Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2021
CI
2021Global Value Fund Limited Announces Change of Principal Place of Business Address, Effe..
CI
More news
Chart GLOBAL VALUE FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Value Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip Independent Chairman
Christopher Edgar Cuffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey James Wilson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Miles A. Staude Non-Executive Director & Portfolio Manager
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL VALUE FUND LIMITED-6.22%136
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.89%4 263
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-9.92%1 642
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-18.05%66