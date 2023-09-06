NOTICE

The Twenty Fifth ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Global Vectra Helicorp Limited will be held on the Friday, 29th day of September, 2023 at 1.30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ( "OAVM" ) ("hereinafter referred to as "electronic mode") to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Profit and

Loss Account for the year ended 31 st March, 2023 and the Balance Sheet as at that date together with the Report of the Directors and the Auditors thereon. To appoint a Director in place of Ms. Rati Rishi, who retires by rotation and is eligible for re-appointment.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

3. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution as a Special

Resolution:-

RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies

(Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) read with Schedule IV to the Act, and subject to approval of Ministry of Home

Affairs through the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Regulation

16(1)(b), 17(1A) and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and approval of the Board of Directors for appointment of Lt. Gen. Baldev Singh Pawar (Retd.) - (DIN: 10305913), as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 04, 2023, who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations and is eligible for appointment, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing in terms of Section 160(1) of the Act and who holds office as such up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting, be and is hereby, appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company who has attended age of 75 years to hold office for a period of five years with effect from

September 04, 2023 till September 3, 2028 not liable to retire by rotation, ."

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any Director or the Company Secretary of the Company or such other person as appointed by Board be and is hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds and things including filings and take steps as may be deemed necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this Resolution and matters incidental thereto".