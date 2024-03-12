Madison, MS, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking achievement, Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a trailblazer in renewable energy storage and on-demand technologies, has successfully completed a critical milestone in the development of the game-changing TrinityPower Nexus (TPN) system. This cutting-edge solution, born from a collaboration with the esteemed Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise at the University of Southern Mississippi and the US NAVY, is poised to redefine the future of sustainable energy in maritime and transportation sectors.

Over an intensive weekend, GWSO's team of innovators, led by the scientific prowess of Raymond Caldas, CEO of AQST USA, a division of GWSO Group Inc., meticulously executed comprehensive testing of the TPN system's operational capabilities. From its remarkable hydrogen production efficiency to its electrical and mechanical design validations, the TPN system has demonstrated its prowess, exceeding expectations and setting the stage for a revolution in renewable energy.

"The successful test and validation of the TrinityPower Nexus system is a testament to our team's dedication and the innovative spirit that drives GWSO," said Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO Inc., his voice brimming with pride. "This achievement brings us closer to our global goal of delivering renewable, efficient, and cost-affordable energy solutions. It exemplifies our commitment to contributing to advancing sustainable marine research and defense technologies. We are excited about this project's prospects for GWSO and our partners."

Raymond Caldas, the driving force behind the project's scientific endeavors, echoed Pollastro's sentiment, "This past week has been a pivotal moment for our team at GWSO. Completing the first round of tests on the TrinityPower Nexus (TPN) system marks a significant leap toward achieving our goal of integrating sustainable energy solutions with marine research and defense capabilities. We are now poised to commence the final development phase of the system, which will be integrated into multiple vessels for the Roger F. Wicker Marine Research Center."

The TPN system's impact extends far beyond maritime applications. GWSO is aggressively expanding its innovation horizon to encompass a broad spectrum of transportation technologies, including passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, aircraft, and drones. With the TPN system's remarkable capability to extend vehicle driving ranges to over 1,200 miles per water tank, GWSO is poised to redefine long-distance travel, ensuring that passenger and commercial vehicles benefit from unparalleled efficiency and sustainability.

"The TrinityPower Nexus system promises to revolutionize the vehicular sector by significantly extending vehicle driving ranges to over 1,200 miles per water tank," remarked Pollastro. "This breakthrough capability is set to redefine long-distance travel, ensuring that passenger and commercial vehicles benefit from unparalleled efficiency and sustainability. This advancement is a testament to GWSO's commitment to reducing reliance on traditional fuel sources and championing the adoption of cleaner energy solutions across the transportation ecosystem without existing energy sources' hassles, limitations, environmental impacts, and costs."

With its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and national defense initiatives, Global Warming Solutions Inc. stands at the forefront of developing innovative energy storage solutions that facilitate the global transition towards renewable energy. The success of the TrinityPower Nexus system is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing technologies that shape a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. For more information on the company and its technologies, please visit www.gwso.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking GWSO statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ substantially, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.