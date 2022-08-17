Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Plans to Take Aggressive Approach to Protect Shareholders by Combatting Naked Shorting of GWSO Shares With an Investigation to End Manipulation

Temecula, CA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), announced today that in light of the apparent consistent naked short selling of the Company’s shares, the Company has taken, and intends to take, certain actions in an attempt to protect the interests of our shareholders.

A disturbing short-selling trend over the past several weeks is of deep concern to the management of GWSO as well as its current shareholders. Unknown market makers are shorting GWSO stock to a degree that strongly suggests market manipulation. Global Warming Solutions and its current shareholders are and have been harmed by the apparent market manipulation. Manipulation of the QB market should be of grave concern to the OTC and to FINRA as it affects the reliability and credibility of the OTC market as a whole. As a result:

- The Company will be contacting FINRA and requesting that they fully investigate the matter. The Company intends to cooperate with FINRA in that regard.

- The Company will be contacting market makers in the Company’s shares and requesting that each of them review their quoting and trading activity in GWSO to determine whether they have been engaging in "bona fide market making".

Also, the company wants to update its shareholders, that it is in discussions with multiple investment banks about sponsoring the Company for uplisting to Nasdaq as well as capital raises at higher valuations.

CEO Michael Pollastro stated, “We sincerely appreciate the patience that shareholders have exhibited towards Global Warming Solutions, Inc. and its plan to develop revolutionary products. September should be a great month for the company and its shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.