  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Water Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWRS   US3794631024

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.

(GWRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:59 2022-08-01 am EDT
13.30 USD   +0.53%
Global Water Completes $15.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock; Underwriter Exercises Full Over-Allotment Option

08/01/2022 | 10:56am EDT
PHOENIX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, today announced that it completed a public offering of 1,150,000 shares of its common stock at a previously disclosed price of $13.50 per share, which includes 150,000 shares issued and sold to the underwriter who exercised in full its option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are approximately $15.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company. The company anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund acquisitions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660; (800) 678-9147.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the company’s expectations regarding its anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties faced by the company contained in the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC and the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the company’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 45,4 M - -
Net income 2022 4,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Water Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,23 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ron L. Fleming President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Liebman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Richard Michael Alexander Lead Independent Director
Brett Derek Huckelbridge Independent Director
David Rousseau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.-22.63%314
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-17.70%28 252
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.81%6 371
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-21.45%3 073
SJW GROUP-10.30%1 986
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-36.94%1 466