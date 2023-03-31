Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Water Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWRS   US3794631024

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.

(GWRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
12.42 USD   -0.64%
08:32aGlobal Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
03/09Global Water Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Global Water Resources Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

03/31/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02483 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29791 per share). The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact


All news about GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
08:32aGlobal Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
03/09Global Water Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
CI
03/09Global Water Resources Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/09Transcript : Global Water Resources, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 202..
CI
03/09Global Water Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/09GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/09Global Water Resources' Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
03/08Global Water Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
03/02Global Water Resources to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
GL
03/02Global Water Resources to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49,7 M - -
Net income 2023 4,90 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Water Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,42 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ron L. Fleming President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Liebman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Christopher D. Krygier Chief Operating Officer
Richard Michael Alexander Lead Independent Director
Brett Derek Huckelbridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.-6.48%296
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-5.43%28 393
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.25%6 438
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-8.00%2 355
SJW GROUP-6.65%2 338
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED-0.62%1 333
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer