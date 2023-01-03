Global Water Resources Receives ‘Excellence in Departmental Practice' Award from Cityworks

PHOENIX, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, received Cityworks’s 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award at Cityworks Innovate Conference held last month in Salt Lake City.



The award was presented by Cityworks, a provider of the leading geographic information system (GIS) centric solution for public asset management. The award highlights how Global Water demonstrated leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

Since 2006, Global Water has been using Cityworks Server Asset Management System (AMS) that enables more accurate budgeting, precise resource allocation, efficient workflows, expedited customer response, and efficient coordination with partner municipalities.

“We are honored to be recognized by the leader in GIS solutions for public asset management,” said Global Water president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “Cityworks has helped us maintain lower rates and high-quality water and wastewater infrastructure for the communities we serve. They have also enabled us to generate a higher return on our investments in infrastructure and new acquisitions.”

Fleming continued: “I would like to thank our employees who spearhead these important efforts every day. This award reflects their dedication to our core values of innovation, continuous improvement, and quality customer service.”

Global Water recently announced a new project in development at the Inland Port Arizona mega-site where Global Water will be working with Procter & Gamble to provide water, wastewater and recycled water services to P&G’s new manufacturing facility. Global Water plans to use Cityworks for this project.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF).

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities; future financial performance; technologies; plans and expectations for capital expenditures; and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in the definitive agreement to acquire Farmers Water Company will be satisfied, including the receipt of ACC approval, and other risks to consummation of the acquisition, including circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement and the risk that the transaction will not be consummated without undue delay, cost or expense, or at all. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email contact



Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media & ESG Contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact