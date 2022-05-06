Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Global Water Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWRS   US3794631024

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.

(GWRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.92 USD   -0.71%
Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

05/06/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
PHOENIX, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 25, 2022, for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 17, 2022 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,649,242 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 19,142,522 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

 Votes For% of Total Shares Voted Votes Withheld% of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Votes% of Total Shares Voted
Ron L. Fleming18,092,07394.51%133,1610.70%917,2884.79%
Richard M. Alexander15,907,40083.10%2,317,83412.11%917,2884.79%
Debra G. Coy15,992,69283.55%2,232,54211.66%917,2884.79%
Brett Huckelbridge17,723,54692.59%501,6882.62%917,2884.79%
David Rousseau16,067,26583.93%2,157,96911.27%917,2884.79%
Jonathan L. Levine17,892,90793.47%332,3271.74%917,2884.79%
Andrew M. Cohn17,851,51093.26%373,7241.95%917,2884.79%

At the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% of Total Shares Voted Votes Against% of Total Shares Voted Abstentions% of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Votes% of Total Shares Voted
19,100,47899.78%27,5060.14%14,5380.08%—%

In addition, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers on an advisory basis was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% of Total Shares Voted Votes Against% of Total Shares Voted Abstentions% of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Votes% of Total Shares Voted
14,631,38676.43%3,271,36517.09%322,4831.68%917,288—%

Finally, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers on an advisory basis was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% of Total Shares Voted Votes Against% of Total Shares Voted Abstentions% of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Votes% of Total Shares Voted
18,041,71998.99%9,7160.05%159,2020.87%14,597—%

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
GWRS@cma.team


