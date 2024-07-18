Global Water Resources Sets Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Thursday,

August 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, AZ - July 17, 2024 - Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-freedial-in number: 1-833-816-1435

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527

Conference ID: 10190879

Webcast (live and replay): here

The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at www.gwresources.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10190879

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates

32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas

are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of more than 16.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and

1