Global Wellness Strategies : Information Circular

GLOBAL WELLNESS STRATEGIES INC. Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 3V6 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 18, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General meeting (the "Meeting") of GLOBAL WELLNESS STRATEGIES INC. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM (Pacific Time) for the following purposes: to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, together with the auditor's reports thereon; to fix number of directors at four (4) and elect directors for the ensuing year; to appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton & Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to consider and, if thought fit, pass an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders to adopt, ratify and approve the Company's 10% rolling Restricted Share Unit Plan, as described in the accompanying Information Circular; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. The accompanying management information circular (the "Information Circular") provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is deemed to form part of this Notice. Also accompanying this Notice are (i) Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form, and (ii) Financial Statement Request Form. Any adjournment of the Meeting will be held at a time and place to be specified at the Meeting. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2022, will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting either in person or by proxy. Each common share (the "Common Shares") is entitled to one vote. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and who wish to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Information Circular. Non-registered shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account, you are not a registered shareholder. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 14th day of July, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Signed: "Meris Kott" MERIS KOTT Chief Executive Officer and Director

-ii- NOTE OF CAUTION concerning COVID-19 Outbreak At the date of this Notice and accompanying Management Proxy Circular it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting at the location stated above in this Notice. However, due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak ("COVID-19"), to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and employees, the Company requests that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person. Those shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting in person, should carefully consider and follow the instructions of the federal Public Health Agency of Canada available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html. We ask that shareholders also review and follow the instructions of any regional health authorities of the Province of British Columbia, including the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the Fraser Health Authority and any other health authority holding jurisdiction over the areas you must travel through to attend the Meeting. Do not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or if you or someone with whom you have been in close contact has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days immediately prior to the Meeting. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Information Circular accompanying this Notice. The Company encourages shareholders to instead vote their shares in advance of the Meeting via mail, facsimile or online. The Company reserves the right to take any additional pre-cautionary measures deemed to be appropriate, necessary or advisable in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak, including: (i) holding the Meeting virtually or by providing a webcast of the Meeting; (ii) hosting the Meeting solely by means of remote communication; (iii) changing the Meeting date and/or changing the means of holding the Meeting; (iv) denying access to persons who exhibit cold or flu-like symptoms, or who have, or have been in close contact with someone who has, travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days immediately prior to the Meeting; and (v) such other measures as may be recommended by public health authorities in connection with gatherings of persons such as the Meeting. Should any such changes to the Meeting format occur, the Company will announce any and all of these changes by way of news release, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR. In the event of any changes to the Meeting format due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company will not prepare or mail amended Meeting Proxy Materials.

GLOBAL WELLNESS STRATEGIES INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR The information contained in this Management Information Circular, unless otherwise indicated, is as of July 14, 2022. This Management Information Circular is being mailed by the management of GLOBAL WELLNESS STRATEGIES INC. (the "Company" or "GEO") to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2022, which is the date that has been fixed by the directors of the Company as the record date (the "Record Date") to determine the shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the meeting. The Company is mailing this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies by and on behalf of the Company for use at its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders that is to be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM (PST) at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V6. The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail. Certain employees or directors of the Company may also solicit proxies by telephone or in person. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company. The Company is not relying on the "Notice and Access" delivery procedures outlined in National Instrument 54- 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to distribute copies of proxy- related materials in connection with the Meeting by posting them on a website. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Other than as set forth in this Information Circular, no person who has been a director or executive officer of the Company at any time since the beginning of the last financial year, ended September 30, 2021, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing, has any material interest, directly or indirectly, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon other than the election of directors or the appointment of auditors. SECTION 1 - VOTING WHO CAN VOTE? If you are a registered shareholder of the Company as at July 14, 2022, you are entitled to notice of and to attend at the Meeting and cast a vote for each share registered in your name on all resolutions put before the Meeting. If the shares are registered in the name of a corporation, a duly authorized officer of the corporation may attend on its behalf, but documentation indicating such officer's authority should be presented at the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder but do not wish to, or cannot, attend the Meeting in person you can appoint someone who will attend the Meeting and act as your proxyholder to vote in accordance with your instructions (see "Voting By Proxy" below). If your shares are registered in the name of a "nominee" (usually a bank, trust company, securities dealer, financial institution or other intermediary) you should refer to the section entitled "Non-RegisteredShareholders" set out below. It is important that your shares be represented at the Meeting regardless of the number of shares you hold. If you will not be attending the Meeting in person, we invite you to complete, date, sign and return your form of proxy as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented. VOTING BY PROXY If you do not come to the Meeting, you can still make your votes count by appointing someone who will be there to act as your proxyholder. You can either tell that person how you want to vote or you can let him or her decide for you. You can do this by completing a form of proxy. 1 | P a g e

In order to be valid, you must return the completed form of proxy to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), Proxy Department, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, prior to the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. What Is A Proxy? A form of proxy is a document that authorizes someone to attend the Meeting and cast your votes for you. We have enclosed a form of proxy with this Information Circular. You should use it to appoint a proxyholder, although you can also use any other legal form of proxy. Appointing A Proxyholder You can choose any individual to be your proxyholder. It is not necessary for the person whom you choose to be a shareholder. To make such an appointment, simply fill in the person's name in the blank space provided in the enclosed form of proxy. To vote your shares, your proxyholder must attend the Meeting. If you do not fill a name in the blank space in the enclosed form of proxy, the persons named in the form of proxy are appointed to act as your proxyholder (the "Management Proxyholders"). Those persons are directors, officers or other authorized representatives of the Company. Instructing Your Proxy You may indicate on your form of proxy how you wish your proxyholder to vote your shares. To do this, simply mark the appropriate boxes on the form of proxy. If you do this, your proxyholder must vote your shares in accordance with the instructions you have given. If you do not give any instructions as to how to vote on a particular issue to be decided at the Meeting, your proxyholder can vote your shares as he or she thinks fit. If you have appointed the persons designated in the form of proxy as your proxyholder they will, unless you give contrary instructions, vote your shares IN FAVOUR of each of the items of business being considered at the Meeting. For more information about these matters, see "Section 3 - The Business of the Meeting". The enclosed form of proxy gives the persons named on it the authority to use their discretion in voting on amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting. At the time of printing this Information Circular, the management of the Company is not aware of any other matter to be presented for action at the Meeting. If, however, other matters do properly come before the Meeting, the persons named on the enclosed form of proxy will vote on them in accordance with their best judgment, pursuant to the discretionary authority conferred by the form of proxy with respect to such matters. Changing Your Mind If you want to revoke your proxy after you have delivered it, you can do so at any time before it is used. You may do this by (a) attending the Meeting and voting in person; (b) signing a proxy bearing a later date; (c) signing a written statement which indicates, clearly, that you want to revoke your proxy and delivering this signed written statement to the Company at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 3V6 or (d) in any other manner permitted by law. Your proxy will only be revoked if a revocation is received by 10:00AM (PST) on the last business day before the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, or delivered to the person presiding at the Meeting before it (or any adjournment) commences. If you revoke your proxy and do not replace it with another that is deposited with us before the deadline, you can still vote your shares but to do so you must attend the Meeting in person. Only registered shareholders may revoke a proxy. If your shares are not registered in your own name and you wish to change your vote, you must arrange for your nominee to revoke your proxy on your behalf (see below under "Non-RegisteredShareholders"). 2 | P a g e