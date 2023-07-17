NON-REGISTERED (BENEFICIAL) SECURITYHOLDERS

We are sending to you the enclosed proxy-related materials that relate to a meeting of the holders of the series or class of securities that are held on your behalf by the intermediary identified Unless you attend the meeting and vote in person, your securities can be voted only by management, as proxy holder of the registered holder, in accordance with your instructions. We are prohibited from voting these securities on any of the matters to be acted upon at the meeting without your specific voting In order for these securities to be voted at the meeting, it will be necessary for us to have your specific voting instructions. Please complete and return the information requested in this VIF to provide your voting instructions to us promptly. If you want to attend the meeting and vote in person, please write your name in the place provided for that purpose in this You can also write the name of someone else whom you wish to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in the space provided will have full authority to present matters to the meeting and vote on all matters that are presented at the meeting, even if those matters are not set out in this form or the information circular. Consult a legal advisor if you wish to modify the authority of that person in any way. If you require help, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.

If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this VIF, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed by management to

Unless prohibited by law, this VIF confers discretionary authority on the appointee to vote as the appointee sees fit in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the notice of meeting or other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. By providing voting instructions as requested, you are acknowledging that you are the beneficial owner of, and are entitled to instruct us with respect to the voting of, these If you have any questions regarding the enclosed documents, please contact the Registered Representative who services your This VIF should be read in conjunction with the information circular and other proxy materials provided by

VIFs submitted must be received by 11:00 a.m. PDT, on August 14, 2023.

Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone

Go to the following web site: investorvote.com

Smartphone?

Scan the QR code to vote now

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may choose an appointee other than the Management appointees named on the reverse of this VIF. Instead of mailing this VIF, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this VIF.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (the "Company") hereby appoint: Meris Kott, or failing this person, Mark Ireton, or failing this person, Monita Faris (the "Management Nominees")

print your name or the name of your appointee in this space (see Note #3 on reverse).

as my/our appointee to attend, act and to vote in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the appointee sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at 11th Floor, 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PDT, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

To set the number of Directors at four (4).

Meris Kott

Ashleigh A. Vogstad

Mark Ireton

Lindsey Perry Jr.

Appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

To re-approve the ordinary resolution as more particularly set forth in the Management Information Circular, approving the 10% rolling Stock Option Plan of the Company.

To transact such other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any VIF previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the VIF appoints the Management Nominees, this VIF will be voted as recommended by Management.

Signature(s) Date

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your VIF, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

