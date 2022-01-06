Log in
Global Yatirim : Forward Looking Evaluations

01/06/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Investment Holdings Group Companies

  • 2021 Guidance vs Realization
  • 2022 Guidance

January 2022

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. This document may also contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or "the Group") and should be considered as good faith estimates. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon current data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact GIH's actual performance.

GIH, and its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives, shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. GIH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Therefore you should not place undue reliance upon such statements.

2

GIH Group Companies

2021 Guidance vs Realization (1/2)

Port Infrastructure

2019A

2020E*

2021G

Revenue (mn TL) (exc. IFRIC 12, mn TL)

668,5

396,1

25-90%

Growth

Adjusted EBITDA (mn TL)

437,1

131,7

50-200%

Growth

Passengers (consolidated and managed ports, mn PAX)

5,3

1,3

2x-6x Growth

# of Cruise Ports

18

19

19-25

Gas

2019A

2020E*

2021G

Revenue (mn TL)

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

Capital markets activity restricted due to the IPO

3

Volume (mn Sm )

Power

2019A

2020E*

2021G

Revenue (mn TL)

148,5

261,8

18-28% Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

18,3

96,9

30-45% Growth

Co/Tri-Generation

Revenue (mn TL)

41,5

71,8

12-22% Growth

Electricity Generation (Kwh)

262.285

307.532

-5%-+5% Growth

Biomass

Revenue (mn TL)

91,0

159,0

20-30%

Growth

Electricity Generation (mw)

122.207

171.378

-5%-+5%

Growth

Solar

Revenue (mn TL)

n.a.

18,9

11-21%

Growth

Electricity Generation (mwp)

n.a.

20.098

-5%-+5%

Growth

* 2020 and 2021 figures are based on MIS numbers, which may differ from IFRS financials.

2021 Realization

2022G

200-500% Growth

15-45x Growth

3x-6x Growth

23-27

70-140% Growth

50-115% Growth

8-18% Growth

40-75% Growth

50-85% Growth

15-35% Growth

-5%-+10%

Growth

60-75%

Growth

0-10%

Growth

50-60%

Growth

5-10% Decline

Realization lower than guidance

Realization in line with guidance

Realization higher than guidance

3

GIH Group Companies

2021 Guidance vs Realization (1/2)

Mining

2019A

2020E*

2021G

2021

2022G

Realization

Revenue (mn TL)

96,0

88,7

50-65%

Growth

80-100%

Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

32,7

26,9

68-83%

Growth

90-125%

Growth

Exports sales volume (tons)

463.123

348.721

10-25%

Growth

6-10%

Growth

Domestic sales volume (tons)

20.331

17.790

5-15%

Growth

50-100% Decline

Real Estate

2019A

2020E*

2021G

Revenue (mn TL)

42,5

29,6

13-33% Growth

50-80%

Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

21,1

10,8

60-90% Growth

100-145%

Growth

# of Shopping Mall Visitors (mn)

10,6

4,9

8.0-9.5

30-50%

Growth

Commercial and Residentials Real Estate Sales (m )

1.401

1.728

1.400-1.850

150-250%

Growth

2

Finance

2019A

2020E*

2021G

Revenue (mn TL)

53,5

101,0

40-60%

Growth

15-30% Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

2,7

31,0

50-70%

Growth

10-20% Decline

Asset Management

Revenue (mn TL)

6,4

4,8

9x-10x Growth

50-100% Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

0,7

0,6

16x-17x Growth

40-50% Decline

Asset Under Management (bn TL)

1,0

6,4

8-10

25-50% Growth

Brokerage

Revenue (mn TL)

47,1

96,3

0-30%

Growth

5-10% Growth

Operating EBITDA (mn TL)

1,9

30,4

30-50%

Growth

5-10% Decline

Trading Volume (bn TL)

80

225

200-400

200-350

* 2020 and 2021 figures are based on MIS numbers; which may differ from IFRS financials

Realization lower than guidance

Realization in line with guidance

Realization higher than guidance

4

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. This document may also contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or "the Group") and should be considered as good faith estimates. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon current data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact

GIH's actual performance.

GIH, and its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives, shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. GIH undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Therefore you should not place undue reliance upon such statements.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş.

Büyükdere Cad. No: 193 Şişli İstanbul TURKEY

Phone: +90 212 244 60 00

Email: investor@global.com.tr

Website: www.globalyatirim.com.tr facebook.com/GLYHOIR twitter.com/GLYHOIR

Disclaimer

Global Yatirim Holding AS published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
