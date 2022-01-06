Global Yatirim : Forward Looking Evaluations

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. This document may also contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or "the Group") and should be considered as good faith estimates. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon current data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact GIH's actual performance.
GIH, and its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives, shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. GIH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Therefore you should not place undue reliance upon such statements.
2
GIH Group Companies
2021 Guidance vs Realization (1/2)
Port Infrastructure
2019A
2020E*
2021G
Revenue (mn TL) (exc. IFRIC 12, mn TL)
668,5
396,1
25-90%
Growth
Adjusted EBITDA (mn TL)
437,1
131,7
50-200%
Growth
Passengers (consolidated and managed ports, mn PAX)
5,3
1,3
2x-6x Growth
# of Cruise Ports
18
19
19-25
Gas
2019A
2020E*
2021G
Revenue (mn TL)
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
Capital markets activity restricted due to the IPO
3
Volume (mn Sm )
Power
2019A
2020E*
2021G
Revenue (mn TL)
148,5
261,8
18-28% Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
18,3
96,9
30-45% Growth
Co/Tri-Generation
Revenue (mn TL)
41,5
71,8
12-22% Growth
Electricity Generation (Kwh)
262.285
307.532
-5%-+5% Growth
Biomass
Revenue (mn TL)
91,0
159,0
20-30%
Growth
Electricity Generation (mw)
122.207
171.378
-5%-+5%
Growth
Solar
Revenue (mn TL)
n.a.
18,9
11-21%
Growth
Electricity Generation (mwp)
n.a.
20.098
-5%-+5%
Growth
* 2020 and 2021 figures are based on MIS numbers, which may differ from IFRS financials.
2021 Realization
2022G
200-500% Growth
15-45x Growth
3x-6x Growth
23-27
70-140% Growth
50-115% Growth
8-18% Growth
40-75% Growth
50-85% Growth
15-35% Growth
-5%-+10%
Growth
60-75%
Growth
0-10%
Growth
50-60%
Growth
5-10% Decline
Realization lower than guidance
Realization in line with guidance
Realization higher than guidance
3
GIH Group Companies
2021 Guidance vs Realization (1/2)
Mining
2019A
2020E*
2021G
2021
2022G
Realization
Revenue (mn TL)
96,0
88,7
50-65%
Growth
80-100%
Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
32,7
26,9
68-83%
Growth
90-125%
Growth
Exports sales volume (tons)
463.123
348.721
10-25%
Growth
6-10%
Growth
Domestic sales volume (tons)
20.331
17.790
5-15%
Growth
50-100% Decline
Real Estate
2019A
2020E*
2021G
Revenue (mn TL)
42,5
29,6
13-33% Growth
50-80%
Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
21,1
10,8
60-90% Growth
100-145%
Growth
# of Shopping Mall Visitors (mn)
10,6
4,9
8.0-9.5
30-50%
Growth
Commercial and Residentials Real Estate Sales (m )
1.401
1.728
1.400-1.850
150-250%
Growth
2
Finance
2019A
2020E*
2021G
Revenue (mn TL)
53,5
101,0
40-60%
Growth
15-30% Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
2,7
31,0
50-70%
Growth
10-20% Decline
Asset Management
Revenue (mn TL)
6,4
4,8
9x-10x Growth
50-100% Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
0,7
0,6
16x-17x Growth
40-50% Decline
Asset Under Management (bn TL)
1,0
6,4
8-10
25-50% Growth
Brokerage
Revenue (mn TL)
47,1
96,3
0-30%
Growth
5-10% Growth
Operating EBITDA (mn TL)
1,9
30,4
30-50%
Growth
5-10% Decline
Trading Volume (bn TL)
80
225
200-400
200-350
* 2020 and 2021 figures are based on MIS numbers; which may differ from IFRS financials
Realization lower than guidance
Realization in line with guidance
Realization higher than guidance
4
