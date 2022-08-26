Global Yatirim : GIH Investor Presentation

►Sumerpark Shopping Centre: Denizli's 3rdlargest shopping centre with 35,836 m2GLA ►Van Shopping Centre: Van's first shopping
centre with 26.047m2GLA
►Denizli SkyCity Office Project: Denizli's first and the largest modern office project with a construction area of 33.055 m2
►Sümerpark Residences: The first modernmass-housingproject in Denizli with 8 blocks over 105.000 m2construction area
►Salipazarı Global Building: 2nddegree listed building with 5.230 m2area.
Portfolio Overview
Investment Holding with a focus on;
Port Infrastructure, Gas, Power Generation, Mining and Asset Management
Ports
Power/Gas/
Real Estate
Finance
Mining
World's largest independent cruise port
operator with 26 ports, including 1 commercial port, in 14 different countries across 4 continents
Normally c.14mn pax annually with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions
Listed on London Stock Exchange
Portfolio:
Caribbean (Naasua,Antigua and San Juan):The siginificant andthe busiest transit ports in the Caribbean
Barcelona: Europe's leading cruise port
Venice: The best facilities lead to Venice
Valletta: The door to the Mediterranean
Singapore: One of main homeport in Asia
Lisbon: Significant homeport in Atlantic
Ege Port Kuşadası: The Gateway To Ephesus
Ha Long: First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam
Canary Island: Las Palmas, Lanzarote ve Fuerteventura
Port of Adria, Bodrum, Cagliari, Catania, Malaga, Zadar, La Goulette, Taranto, Kalundborg, Tarragona, Crotone, Vigo
Power
Co/Tri-generation with 54.1 MW installed capacity
Biomass power plants with a installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facilities
Solar power plant with 10.8 MWp installed capacity
Gas
Turkey's & Europe's leading non-piped natural gas distributor in terms of plant infrastructure and bulk CNG sales volume. Market leader, controlling around c.25% market share in total non-piped natural gas (CNG & LNG) market in Turkey
Mining
One of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with about 1.0mn tons feldspar annual production capacity
Denizli Hospital Land: 10,745 m2
Denizli Final Schools: 11.565 m2GLA
Cyprus Aqua Dolce Hotel Project:260.177 m2land with 48.756 m2hotel and residential project area
Bilecik Industrial Zone Land: 29.500 m2
Bodrum Land:3,000 m2
Consolidated total GLA: 84,797 m2
Retail sector GLA: 63,502 m2
Other leasable areas: 21,295 m2
Asset Management
Among the leading independent asset management companies of the market, offering service to domestic, international, corporate and individual investors with its innovative product portfolio
Largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey
Istanbul Asset Management(AUM: TL c.31.2bn as of July 2022)
Global MD
(AUM: TL c.314mn as of July 2022)
Brokerage
Among Turkey's leading independent brokerage firms that offer securities and derivatives trading and portfolio management services to international and domestic investors
Global Securities has a market share of 1.28% with an equity trading volume of TL 140bn, ranking 22th among domestic brokerage houses in 6M 2022
