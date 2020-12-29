Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Yatirim Holding A.S.    GLYHO   TRAGLMDE91R3

GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.

(GLYHO)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Yatirim : Rating Upgrade 29 December 2020

12/29/2020 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rating Upgrade 29 December 2020

JCR Eurasia Rating has revised the ratings of Global Investment Holdings as 'BBB+ (Trk)' and 'BB+' on the long term national and international scale and affirmed the outlooks on the ratings as 'Stable'. The sovereign rating of Republic of Turkey was downgraded by one notch to 'BB+' on April 10, 2020. The Holding's Long Term International Ratings, which were previously assigned as 'BBB-' are downgraded by one notch to 'BB+' and aligned with sovereign rating of Republic of Turkey. Additionally, despite the fact that the outlook of Turkey's sovereign rating is determined as 'Negative' by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. On April 10,2020, JCR Eurasia Rating has assigned 'Stable' outlooks on the international long and short term local currency rating perspectives of Global Investment, considering the Holding's foreign currency generation capacity.

In its periodic review, JCR Eurasia Rating has evaluated Global Investment Holdings ("GIH") and the Ongoing Bond Issues in an investment-level category on the national scale and revised the ratings on the Long Term National Scale from 'A- (Trk)' to 'BBB+ (Trk)' and the Long Term International Scale from 'BBB-' to 'BB+' with 'Stable' outlooks. Moreover, the ratings for the outstanding or prospective debt instrument issuances determined as 'BBB+ (Trk)' for the long term and 'A-2 (Trk)' for the short term. Additionally, GIH's Short Term National Rating changed at 'A-2 (Trk) / Stable'. The rating action is driven by the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the world is causing unprecedented disruption to both global economies and the global travel sector. On the other hand, GIH's resilience was also confirmed by JCR Eurasia Rating. Despite the fact that the outlook of Turkey's sovereign rating is determined as 'Negative' on April 10,2020, JCR Eurasia Rating has assigned 'Stable' outlooks on the international long and short term local currency rating perspectives of Global Investment, considering the Holding's foreign currency generation capacity.

Global Investment Holdings' main shareholders are deemed adequate in terms of financial power considering the diversification of sectors involved and competitive advantage. In this regard, the major shareholders have the adequate willingness and experience to ensure long-term liquidity and equity within their financial capability when required and the Company's Sponsor Support Grade has been determined as (2), which denotes adequate external support.

The Stand-Alone grade, denoting GIH's ability to fulfil the liabilities with its own resources, has been determined as (B), indicating that level of capacity to utilize internal resources are adequate, considering the GIH's activities in different sectors, income generation capacity and equity and indebtedness levels.

Other notes and details of the ratings are:

Long Term International Foreign Currency
:
BB+/ (Stable Outlook)
Long Term International Local Currency
:
BB+/ (Stable Outlook)
Long Term International Issue Rating
:
BB+
Long Term National Local Rating
:
BBB+ (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)
Long Term National Issue Rating
:
BBB+ (Trk)
Short Term International Foreign Currency
:
B / (Stable Outlook)
Short Term International Local Currency
:
B / (Stable Outlook)
Short Term International Issue Rating
:
B
Short Term National Local Rating
:
A-2 (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)
Short Term National Issue Rating
:
A-2 (Trk)
Sponsor Support
:
2
Stand Alone
:
B


Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Yatirim Holding AS published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 14:10:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.
09:11aGLOBAL YATIRIM : Rating Upgrade 29 December 2020
PU
12/01GLOBAL YATIRIM : GIH Investor Presentation - December
PU
12/01GLOBAL YATIRIM : Investment Holdings reiterates its place in BIST Sustainability..
PU
11/23GLOBAL YATIRIM : Investment Holdings' corporate governance rating has been upgra..
PU
11/17GLOBAL YATIRIM : Taranto Cruise Port agreement
PU
11/17GLOBAL YATIRIM : Valencia Cruise Port agreement
PU
11/10GLOBAL YATIRIM : GIH Investor Presentation - November
PU
11/10GIH 9M 2020 FINANCIALS RESULTS : Progress on strategic change
PU
11/02GLOBAL YATIRIM : Completion of Socar Turkey LNG acquisition… Withdrawal o..
PU
10/21GLOBAL YATIRIM : Signs sale and purchase agreement to sell Port Akdeniz 21 Octob..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 441 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2019 -131 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net Debt 2019 3 841 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,09x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 419 M 191 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 568
Free-Float 52,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mehmet Kutman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mehmet Kerem Eser Chief Financial Officer
Murat Engin Director-Information Technology
Erol Göker Vice Chairman
Aysegül Bensel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.191
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.65%27 105
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB18.79%14 309
KINNEVIK AB81.18%13 882
LIFCO AB (PUBL)37.94%8 650
SOMFY SA55.66%5 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ