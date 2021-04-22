Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Global Yatirim Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLYHO   TRAGLMDE91R3

GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.

(GLYHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Yatirim : Investment Holdings increases its issued share capital in cash 22 April 2021

04/22/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or the "Company") resolved on April 22nd 2021 to issue 32,411,159,007 ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 1 Kr each, increasing the issued share capital of the Company by 324,111,590.07 TL, from 325,888,409.93 to 650,000,000, which is the upper limit of its registered capital. Such capital increase will be paid in cash.

GIH's existing shareholders will be able to exercise their pre-emptive rights for the new issued shares at the value of 1.5 TL for 1 lot (100 shares). Remainder of the shares that have not been bought by the by the existing shareholders, will be offered to the public on the Stock Exchange at the price to be set on Borsa Istanbul, which will not be lower than the nominal value, for 2 business days.

Through the capital increase, GIH is taking effective steps to stabilise its liquidity position and manage its long-term debt obligations. This aims to provide the company with a more stable, deleveraged capital structure.

Completion of the capital increase is conditional upon receipt of customary regulatory clearances and approvals from various Turkish governmental authorities, including the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, Borsa Istanbul, Central Registry Agency and Istanbul Settlement and Custody Bank.

Upon the completion of this capital increase in cash, the Board later on to evaluate the usage of the 192,110,841.59 TL, that already exists under internal resources, as share premiums, in addition to share premiums to be obtained from this capital increase in cash, for a possible non-cash capital increase

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Yatirim Holding AS published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.
05:14pGLOBAL YATIRIM  : Investment Holdings increases its issued share capital in cash..
PU
03/29GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Overwhelming Demand for Naturelgaz IPO 29 March 2021
PU
02/16GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Forward Looking Evaluations
PU
01/08GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Refinancing of Eurobond 08 January 2021
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Rating Upgrade 29 December 2020
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : GIH Investor Presentation - December
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Investment Holdings reiterates its place in BIST Sustainabilit..
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Investment Holdings' corporate governance rating has been upgr..
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Taranto Cruise Port agreement
PU
2020GLOBAL YATIRIM  : Valencia Cruise Port agreement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 629 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2020 -299 M -35,9 M -35,9 M
Net Debt 2020 5 153 M 620 M 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 273 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 534
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Global Yatirim Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mehmet Kutman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mehmet Kerem Eser Chief Financial Officer
Murat Engin Director-Information Technology
Mert Taspolat Head-Internal Audit & Compliance
Oguz Satici Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING A.S.-16.45%155
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED48.93%19 516
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.66%16 281
MISC-0.87%7 372
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.67%6 275
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED32.35%5 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ