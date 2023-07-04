GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited appointed Gordon Chmilar as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Chmilar is a corporate lawyer with 20 years of experience and is the founder of Modern Finance Law in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Chmilar frequently represents issuers, underwriters, and investors in public and private securities offerings, and has gained extensive experience in international mining, technology, and oil &gas related financings and transactions and joint ventures.

Mr. Chmilar holds a law degree from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.