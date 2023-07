GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB, is a digital asset broker that provides a personalized telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Its clients trade in approximately 80 cryptocurrencies via phone, app, or online. The GlobalBlock dealers are available to take trades over the phone or via secure messenger, powered by Qwil. It buys and sells a broad range of Altcoins across its phone service, app, and online platform. The Company empowers businesses to promote their goods and services to cryptocurrency users. Its GB10 is a diversified portfolio of the top 10 cryptocurrencies weighted by market capital and rebalanced every month. The GB10 allows instant investment into a diversified portfolio of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Its introducing broker program rewards individuals and businesses who refer new customers to GlobalBlock.