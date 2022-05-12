GlobalBlock to Partake in H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that it is partaking in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, on May 23-26, 2022.

A presentation by Rufus Round, CEO of GlobalBlock, will be available for institutional investors to view on demand on May 24 from 07h00 Eastern Time. Rufus will explain the Company's recent newsflow and present the opportunities that lie ahead for the business. Viewers of the on demand presentation will be able to submit questions in the Q & A section via the "speaker dashboard" page.

Other joining instructions and a link to sign up to the conference are available here www.hcwevents.com/globalconference.

ABOUT H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is at this time a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Rufus Round, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +44 20 3286 2904

info@globalblockdigital.com

http://globalblock.co.uk/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

Media Contact

Angus Campbell

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Angus.Campbell@citigatedewerogerson.com

