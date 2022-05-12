Log in
    BLOK   CA37892G1072

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED

(BLOK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/11 11:34:27 am EDT
0.3000 CAD   -14.29%
GlobalBlock to Partake in H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference

05/12/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that it is partaking in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, on May 23-26, 2022.

A presentation by Rufus Round, CEO of GlobalBlock, will be available for institutional investors to view on demand on May 24 from 07h00 Eastern Time. Rufus will explain the Company's recent newsflow and present the opportunities that lie ahead for the business. Viewers of the on demand presentation will be able to submit questions in the Q & A section via the "speaker dashboard" page.

Other joining instructions and a link to sign up to the conference are available here www.hcwevents.com/globalconference.

ABOUT H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is at this time a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Rufus Round, CEO
c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom
Tel. +44 20 3286 2904
info@globalblockdigital.com

http://globalblock.co.uk/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/
https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews
https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

Media Contact
Angus Campbell
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Angus.Campbell@citigatedewerogerson.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123823


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,63 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2020 4,38 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 24,3 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomas Round Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica van den Akker Chief Financial Officer
David Graham Thomas Chief Operating Officer
Trevor Maurice Gabriel Non-Executive Director
Jay Edward Sujir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED0.00%24
INTUIT INC.-44.63%100 729
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.38%57 073
ADYEN N.V.-40.62%44 817
WORLDLINE-27.48%10 513
KAKAO PAY CORP.-50.77%9 467