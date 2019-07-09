GlobalCapital p l c : AGM 2020 - Annual Report 2019 (07.09.2020)

GLOBALCAPITAL p.l.c.
Annual Report and Financial Statements - 31 December 2019
Chairman's Review
I feel I must depart from common practice in my report this year and
Dear Shareholders,
of €2.3m compared with €0.2m in 2018. The 2019 results were materially impacted by the positive
