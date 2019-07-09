GlobalCapital p l c : AGM 2020 - Annual Report 2019 (07.09.2020) 0 10/12/2020 | 04:10am EDT Send by mail :

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders,

I feel I must depart from common practice in my report this year and start off by mentioning what has happened in the first half of 2020. If 2019 was characterised by political and economic uncertainty, 2020 has been - and will continue to be - dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Covid has profoundly affected the way we live and the way we do business and the repercussions from this unexpected shock to our economy are likely to be felt for months and possibly years to come. It is a time when governments as well as insurance companies and safeguard individuals and help the local economy in every conceivable Covid has profoundly affected the way we live and the way we do protect our policyholders by providing medical support and life protection, business and the repercussions from this unexpected shock to our savings by investing responsibly. economy are likely to be felt for months and possibly years to come. It is a time when governments as well as insurance companies and financial institutions have a duty to safeguard individuals and help the local economy in every conceivable manner - not only continuing to protect our policyholders by providing medical support and life protection, but also safeguarding their savings by investing responsibly.

GlobalCapital plc took the decision to rotate its investment portfolio and to focus on the Maltese market (within the regulatory limits) since we believe it is important to support local industry, and also decided to provide special facilities to our individual and corporate clients to address specific needs and liquidity shortage. I am pleased to report that 2019 was a very successful year for GlobalCapital plc, during which we started to reap the good seeds we carefully sowed after Investar acquired the Company in 2016.

The Group grew its asset base by €16m in 2019, which reached €154m, and also registered a pre-tax profit of €2m, doubling the figure of the previous year. Total equity also increased to nearly €20m.

We also achieved a positive return on our investments. The net gain on financial investments recorded in the Statement of Comprehensive in 2019 amounted to €2.1m compared with the net loss of €2.3m sustained in 2018. Group assets increased by 11.5% (2018: 8.1%) from €137.8m to €153.7m, and shareholder funds also increased by 5.8%. The Group's net asset value at end of the year stood at €19.5m compared with €18.5m the previous year. GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited (GCLI) registered a total comprehensive income for the year of €2.3m compared with €0.2m in 2018. The 2019 results were materially impacted by the positive performance of the local and international investment markets. During the year, this generated a net gain of €2.1m compared with a net loss of €2.2m during the comparative period.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited (GCHIA) registered a profit before tax of €0.3m compared with €200,000 the previous year. The increase was mainly driven by higher revenues generated during the year. Net assets increased from €1m to €1.5m. The increase was mainly driven by higher revenues generated during the GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited (GCLI) registered a total comprehensive income for the year year. Net assets increased from €1m to €1.5m. of €2.3m compared with €0.2m in 2018. The 2019 results were materially impacted by the positive performance of the local and investment markets. During the year, this generated a net GlobalCapital plc has also appointedinternationalmajor international consulting firm to assist in the preparation of a gain of €2.1m compared with net loss of €2.2m during the comparative period. holistic strategic plan with the aim of addressing certain legacy issues and support the consolidation and future growth of the business. GlobalCapital plc has also appointed a major international consulting firm to assist in the preparation of a holistic strategic plan with the aim of addressing certain legacy issues and support the consolidation and future growth of the business. A draft high-level proposal has been prepared and is currently being discussed with the Malta Financial Services Authority given the various regulatory approvals that will likely be required for its implementation.

These extremely positive results are down to a painstaking restructuring process within the Group through which we built a solid corporate governance structure to place our Company on solid foundations. This was nothing short of a transformation. We streamlined processes, introduced efficient working practices and quietly built a reputation as an ethical and transparent organisation. These changes, which formed part of a long-term strategic plan, have made us what we are today: an innovative, agile and dynamic Company.

Once this was achieved, along with the appointment of key personnel to senior positions, we were able to take strategic decisions to grow our insurance business, which is now heavily focused on the provision of life and health insurance services. GCLI has been extremely active, capitalising on a government incentive to offer a new pensions product in an effort to persuade individual and corporate clients to invest in the future of their workforce and encourage young people to start putting aside security. Pension Plus for individual clients and Pension Pro for corporate ensures clients can maintain a comfortable lifestyle during retirement.

As part of a Board-approved strategy, GCLI has also made relentless efforts to differentiate itself from the market and will continue with stronger emphasis in 2020. The enhancements made to its product suite helped facilitate improved competitiveness and marketability, thus generating positive results. Going forward, simplicity in this industry will be essential. Customers do not want to waste valuable time on complicated processes. We need to introduce automated processes (the recent insurance distribution directive is moving in this direction), real time data feeds, 24/7 on-demand connection and tangible measures that will help to improve customers' quality of life. We also know that AI, the Internet of Things and blockchain technology can provide us with the tools we need to transform the industry by determining personalised coverage and price (roboadvisory is already an efficient tool to determine the customer risk profile and to deliver the most suitable investments).

We are equally aware that we need a strong team to rise to the challenges before us and seize the many opportunities within our industry. Our Company has gone to great lengths to recruit the best talent and the results of those appointments are now being felt. I wouldreal timel ke todatath nkfeeds,my colleagues24/7 on-demandfortheirconnectionhard work, especiallyand tangibleduringmeasuresthe worstthatof thewillcovidhelp topandemicimprovewhencustomers'they keptqualitygo ngofwhateverlife. the circumstances. Their work ethic is a testament to our Group's resilience. We also know that AI, the Internet of Things and blockchain technology can provide us with the tools Thankwe needyoutoalsotransformto the Boardthe industryof Directorsby determiningat GlobalCapitalpersonalisedplc and of thecoveragesubsidiariesand pricefor their(roboadvisoryvalued nput inis ouralreadyjourneyantogethefficientr. tool to determine the customer risk profile and to deliver the most suitable investments). I must also mention the initiatives we continue to take in the community. Our annual Bupa award to individuals who have been outstanding in the medical field has been success. I would like to thank my colleagues for their hard work, especially during the worst of the covid pandemic when they kept going whatever the circumstances. Their work ethic is a testament to our Group's resilience.

Thank you also to the Board of Directors at GlobalCapital plc and of the subsidiaries for their valued input in our journey together. I must also mention the initiatives we continue to take in the community. Our annual Bupa award to individuals who have been outstanding in the medical field has been a success. Bupa has also provided children with an opportunity to obtain a karting licence from the Malta Federation of Motorsport as well as sponsoring a promising dancer, Julia Gauci, who will be joining the UK's National Youth Ballet. Bupa is also a proud sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House of Charity Learning Centre which helps children with learning difficulties or challenges. And Global Capital assisted Malta's only blade runner, Antonio Flores, to buy a sprint specific blade in his quest to qualify for the Special Olympics that were due to be held in Tokyo this year. Bupa also sponsored the Luxol Basketball team.

Our objective going forward is clear: to be at the forefront of a rapidly changing insurance industry, customising our services to meet our clients' current and future needs, and always being there for our clients so they can concentrate on living their lives to the full.

That is our commitment to them and to our shareholders. That is our commitment to a bright and prosperous future for our Company and our clients.

Stay safe! That is our commitment to a bright and of Motorsport as well as sponsoringalsopromising dancer, Julia Gauci, who will be joining the UK's prosperous future for our Company and our clients. National Youth Ballet. Bupa is also a proud sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House of Charity Learning Centre which helps children with learning difficulties or challenges. And Global Capital Stay safe! assisted Malta's only blade runner, Antonio Flores, to buy a sprint specific blade in his quest to qualify for the Special Olympics that were due to be held in Tokyo this year. Bupa also sponsored the Luxol Basketball team. Our objective going forward is clear: to be at the forefront of a rapidly changing insurance industry, customising our services to meet our clients' current and future needs, and always being there for our clients so they can concentrate on living their lives to the full. That is our commitment to them and also to our shareholders. Board members

Prof Paolo Catalfamo

Paolo Catalfamo is Founder and Chairman of the financial group Investar and Adjunct Professor at the Villanova School of Business in Philadelphia. He serves as Chairman of GlobalCapital p.l.c., a financial conglomerate listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. He is also Chairman of GlobalCapital Life Insurance Ltd, Chairman of GlobalCapital Health Insurance Ltd and Chairman of GlobalCapital Financial Management Ltd, all regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority. He's a Board Member of Centtrip Ltd, a London based fin-tech company regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. He is a Board Member of the National Italian American Foundation in Washington D.C. (the association which represents the 26 million Italian-Americans) and Chairman of NIAF Italia. He has been the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the American University of Rome, Board Member of the Advisory Board of the Villanova School of Business in Philadelphia and Board Member of the Advisory Board of Bocconi University in Milan. From 1991 to 2010 he has been teaching Economics of International Financial Intermediaries at Bocconi University, the University of Turin, the University of Miami and the Florida Atlantic University. In 2008 he advised the CNEL (the Italian Parliament think tank) on foreign investments attraction. He has been President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Chairman of the Italy- America Chamber of Commerce in Miami. From 1994 to 2000 he served as Founder, Deputy Chairman and CEO for Italy of Franklin Templeton, the world third largest independent asset management group. In 2000, he founded Investar SGR and Invesclub SGR, two asset management companies regulated by the Bank of Italy, which launch and manage mutual, private equity and hedge funds. In 1992 he was Founder and President of Cruise Finance in Miami, the leading arranger of financing to the cruise industry. He has published several pieces including "Marketing investment funds in Europe" (1997), "The evolution of finance in the Emerging Markets"(1997), "The management of Pension Funds in Italy"(1996),"The Italian Ship Financing"(1993), "The creation of an off-shore financial centre in an evolving market: Mauritius financial platform for Africa and the Indian Ocean(1988). His articles are published on the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Il Sole 24 Ore, MF Milano Finanza. He is a frequent guest of CNBC, Bloomberg Television, RAI and other television and radio networks. Professor Catalfamo holds a Master Degree in Economic and Social Sciences (DES) from Bocconi University in Milano, with a major in International Finance. Mr Joseph Schembri Mr Schembri is a consultant with Baker Tilly Malta. Mr Schembri is a certified public accountant and auditor. He was an audit partner of Joseph Tabone & Co and Senior Partner of KPMG Malta, as well as a board member of the KPMG regional practice specialising in Financial Services. Mr Schembri has also acted for a three-year period as director of EneMalta Corporation and as a member on the Disciplinary Committee of the Accountancy Board and the Malta Institute of Accountants. Mr Schembri was actively involved in the setting up of a KPMG member firm in Libya, acting as risk management principal as well as audit principal for foreign owned oil and gas clients operating in Libya. 