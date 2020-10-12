GlobalCapital p l c : AGM Report 2020 & Voting results (08.10.2020)
10/12/2020 | 04:10am EDT
Votes
Total Number of Shares
30,000,000.0000
100%
Shares represented and entitled to vote at meeting
15,882,834.0000
52.94%
Quorum
15,000,000.0000
Shares
Ladies and gentlemen, results of the resolutions are as follows:
Resolution:
Approval of change in Company name to 'LifeStar Holding p.l.c'
Type:
Extraordinary
Eligible Shares:
15,882,834.0000
Resolution 8
Votes
% of Eligible Shares
% of Total Shares
For
15,876,367.00
99.96%
52.92%
Against
2,737.00
0.02%
0.01%
Abstain
3,730.00
0.02%
0.01%
Total
15,882,834.00
100.00%
52.94%
Ladies and gentlemen, results of the resolutions are as follows:
Resolution:
Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company
regarding use of electronic means to convey information
Type:
Extraordinary
Eligible Shares:
15,882,834.0000
Resolution 9
Votes
% of Eligible Shares
% of Total Shares
For
15,866,458.00
99.90%
52.89%
Against
1,537.00
0.01%
0.01%
Abstain
14,839.00
0.09%
0.05%
Total
15,882,834.00
100.00%
52.94%
Disclaimer
GlobalCapital plc published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 08:09:02 UTC
Sales 2019
19,2 M
22,7 M
22,7 M
Net income 2019
1,16 M
1,37 M
1,37 M
Net cash 2019
5,07 M
5,99 M
5,99 M
P/E ratio 2019
7,26x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
15,9 M
18,8 M
18,8 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,60x
EV / Sales 2019
0,17x
Nbr of Employees
72
Free-Float
26,2%
