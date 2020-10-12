Log in
GLOBALCAPITAL P.L.C.

(GCL)
GlobalCapital p l c : AGM Report 2020 & Voting results (08.10.2020)

10/12/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Votes

Total Number of Shares

30,000,000.0000

100%

Shares represented and entitled to vote at meeting

15,882,834.0000

52.94%

Quorum

15,000,000.0000

Shares

Ladies and gentlemen, results of the resolutions are as follows:

Resolution:

Approval of change in Company name to 'LifeStar Holding p.l.c'

Type:

Extraordinary

Eligible Shares:

15,882,834.0000

Resolution 8

Votes

% of Eligible Shares

% of Total Shares

For

15,876,367.00

99.96%

52.92%

Against

2,737.00

0.02%

0.01%

Abstain

3,730.00

0.02%

0.01%

Total

15,882,834.00

100.00%

52.94%

Resolution:

Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company

regarding use of electronic means to convey information

Type:

Extraordinary

Eligible Shares:

15,882,834.0000

Resolution 9

Votes

% of Eligible Shares

% of Total Shares

For

15,866,458.00

99.90%

52.89%

Against

1,537.00

0.01%

0.01%

Abstain

14,839.00

0.09%

0.05%

Total

15,882,834.00

100.00%

52.94%

Disclaimer

GlobalCapital plc published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 19,2 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2019 1,16 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net cash 2019 5,07 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 26,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Catalfamo Chairman
Pablo A. Pérez-Fernández Group Chief Operating Officer
Ezekiel Saliba Group Chief Financial Officer
George Emanuel Onete Chief Technology Officer
Joseph Schembri Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALCAPITAL P.L.C.89.29%19
ALLIANZ SE-23.01%81 795
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.86%58 611
CHUBB LIMITED-22.62%54 367
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-18.96%52 608
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.47%13 830
