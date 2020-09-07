GlobalCapital p l c : Date of AGM, Record Date, Nominations and Class 2 Transaction

Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta tel: (+356) 21 342 342 - fax: (+356) 21 333 100 email:info@globalcapital.com.mt www.globalcapital.com.mt

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GlobalCapital plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

Annual General Meeting

Reference is made to the Company Announcement dated 11 August 2020, wherein the Company had announced that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") had been postponed. The Company hereby wishes to inform the market that the AGM shall be held on Friday, 09 October 2020.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and in the interest of the health and safety of all concerned, the AGM shall be held remotely, as permitted by Legal Notice 288 of 2020 - Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings Regulations), 2020 - published on 10 July 2020. In this regard, shareholders who wish to participate at the AGM are required to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy, indicating on the proxy form how the Chairman is to vote on each resolution put to the AGM. The said form of proxy must, however, be submitted to the Company Secretary by not later than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the AGM.

Furthermore, shareholders who wish to put forward any questions relating to the items on the agenda of the AGM may do so in advance within forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the AGM. The Company shall provide an answer to such questions on its website within forty-eight (48) hours from the termination of the AGM.

Record Date & Nomination of Directors

Accordingly, 09 September 2020 shall be the Record Date on which all members then on the Register of Members of the Company at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange shall be entitled to receive notice of the AGM and the relative Proxy Form.

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited are licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited is authorized to transact Long Term Insurance Business and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited acts as an insurance agent and is regulated by the MFSA.

Company Registration no. C 19526

Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta tel: (+356) 21 342 342 - fax: (+356) 21 333 100 email:info@globalcapital.com.mt www.globalcapital.com.mt

The Company shall be accepting nominations in writing of candidates for the election of directors to take place at the AGM with effect from the 09 September 2020. All such nominations shall, on pain of nullity, be submitted on the prescribed form which may be collected from the Company's registered office at GlobalCapital plc, Testaferrata Street, Ta` Xbiex XB1403, Malta.

The Company shall accept such nominations by not later than 1700hrs on 24 September 2020.

Class 2 Transaction

As announced by the Company in its most recent annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which was approved by the Board of Directors during a meeting held 07 May 2020, the Company has been in discussions with the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA") in respect to a holistic strategic plan designed to (1) permanently resolve various legacy issues that continue to negatively impact the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), as well as the Company's various stakeholders, and (2) support the consolidation and future growth of the Group's business.

The Company has finalised a draft high-level proposal and is currently being implemented by the Group, subject to various pending formal regulatory approvals that will be required in its implementation (the "Restructuring Plan"). The Company would like to announce that it is now moving forward with its implementation of the Restructuring Plan, which will involve the following high-level steps:

1) As previously disclosed to the market by virtue of an announcement published on 28 July 2020, the Board of Directors approved and signed merger documents for the Company to merge (by acquisition) with GlobalCapital Holdings Limited (C 29873) ("GCH"), currently its wholly owned subsidiary. The merger is expected to be complete in December 2020 following the conclusion of the statutory 3-month period required by Article 358 of the Companies Act, Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta (the "Companies Act"). Once the merger is complete, the Company expects that it will hold all of the shares in GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited (C 29086) ("GCLI") as well as all other assets currently held by GCH. The Group's main business line is insurance business, conducted through GCLI and GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited (C 6393) (the majority of which is owned by GCLI), both of which are authorised to conduct their business by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited are licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited is authorized to transact Long Term Insurance Business and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited acts as an insurance agent and is regulated by the MFSA.

Company Registration no. C 19526

Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta tel: (+356) 21 342 342 - fax: (+356) 21 333 100 email:info@globalcapital.com.mt www.globalcapital.com.mt

2) It is expected that GCLI will submit a formal application to the Listing Authority for the admissibility to listing of its shares on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange during Q4 2020. The listing of its shares will be made in conjunction with an offer for sale by the Company of at least 25% of the shares that it holds in GCLI (the "Proposed IPO").

As part of its application for admissibility to listing GCLI will be required to prepare and submit to the MFSA for approval a prospectus in terms of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus"), which will cater for both the Proposed IPO and an offer to the Company's shareholders to exchange all of their shares in the Company for shares in GCLI based on an exchange ratio that is yet to be determined (the "Exchange Offer"). The Company will be undertaking the Exchange Offer concurrently with the Proposed IPO. The Company will only move ahead with the Proposed IPO and Exchange Offer once the merger (described above) is complete, at which point the Company will hold all of the shares in GCLI directly.

The exchange ratio for the Exchange Offer (i.e. the number of shares in the Company that a Shareholder will need to return to the Company in exchange for each share in GCLI) is yet to be determined but that will be based primarily on valuations of the Company's shares (and therefore of the Group as a whole) and of GCLI's shares, which valuation process is currently ongoing.

The Exchange Offer will effectively provide Shareholders with the ability to invest directly in the Group's insurance business (presently the most profitable part of the Group) while divesting their (indirect) interest in the Group's non-insurance business lines (which are the areas that have been less profitable and where the Group has encountered significant challenges in recent years). While the GCLI shares (on this basis) arguably constitute a better investment proposition to the Company's Shareholders than their present investment in the Company, the past performance of the Group's insurance business is not a guarantee of future performance and all Shareholders are strongly encouraged to review the full terms of the Prospectus (once and if this is approved by the Listing Authority) and to consult an independent investment advisor about the merits and risks of investing in GCLI shares pursuant to the Exchange Offer. Moreover, exchanging shares in the Company for shares in GCLI will create concentration risk, which is the risk that a lack of diversification in business (in this case GCLI's business being only the business of insurance) may lead to excessive exposures or concentration in one industry.

All of the shares in the Company received from Shareholders as consideration for the Exchange Offer will be cancelled by the Company in accordance with the provisions of Article 83 of the Companies Act, which cancellation shall be subject to further approval by the Company's Shareholders at the time at a general meeting to be called by the Company (shortly following the conclusion of the Exchange Offer) specifically for this purpose.

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited are licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited is authorized to transact Long Term Insurance Business and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited acts as an insurance agent and is regulated by the MFSA.

Company Registration no. C 19526

Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta tel: (+356) 21 342 342 - fax: (+356) 21 333 100 email:info@globalcapital.com.mt www.globalcapital.com.mt

3) The Company presently intends to use the net proceeds of the Proposed IPO (i.e. the sale of shares in GCLI) primarily for the purpose of funding the additional liquidity that will eventually be required by the Company to redeem its €10 million 5% unsecured bonds that are due to mature in 2021 (the "Outstanding Bonds"). The Restructuring Plan (and Class 2 Transaction) will therefore operate as a form of refinancing of the Outstanding Bonds and generally improve both the Company's and the Group's capital position and structure. The Proposed IPO (i.e. the sale by the Company of at least 25% of its shares in GCLI) is expected to have a positive effect on the cash flow (from the (generation of proceeds from the sale of GCLI shares), earnings (although to a lesser extent, from possible capital gains on the sale of GCLI shares that will be realised by the Company), liabilities (as the Outstanding Bonds are intended to be redeemed in full using part or all of the proceeds from the sale of GCLI shares) and trading prospects of the Company and the Group.

4) Following the redemption of the Outstanding Bonds, the Company will take all actions required in terms of the Listing Rules to de-list its shares (including obtaining the required Shareholder approval). The Company may also consider commencing the de-listing process prior to the redemption of the Outstanding Bonds but with the actual de-listing to take place post redemption. In this regard, Shareholders should take careful note that if proposed Restructuring Plan moves ahead as planned, Shareholders who do not avail themselves of the Exchange offer will likely remain holding unlisted shares once these are de-listed. Although the secondary market for the Company's shares is presently not particularly active or liquid, these shares will become even less liquid once they are de-listed, and it will arguably be more difficult for Shareholders to trade their shares in the Company post de-listing. There can be no assurance in either case (both prior to and post de-listing) that a Shareholder will be able to sell or otherwise trade in the Shares at all.

Notwithstanding the above and the fact that the Restructuring Plan is in the process of being implemented, there remains material uncertainty in the timing and execution of the Restructuring Plan. The Restructuring Plan (including the Class 2 Transaction) is conditional on the Company obtaining the approval of the Shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and on a number of regulatory approvals that will need to be obtained from the MFSA, including but not limited to the approval of the Prospectus and other approvals that are required in terms of the Group's various regulated activities. Moreover, several details of the Restructuring Plan and Proposed IPO are still under discussion between the Company and its various advisors and yet to be finalised including, for example (among other things), the number of shares in GCLI that will be offered to the public, the offer price and the exchange ratio that will be offered to the Company's Shareholders in the Exchange Offer.

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited are licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited is authorized to transact Long Term Insurance Business and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited acts as an insurance agent and is regulated by the MFSA.

Company Registration no. C 19526