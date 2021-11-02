Log in
Enterprise server spending in Malaysia to grow at 7.6% CAGR over 2020-2025, forecasts GlobalData

11/02/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
03 Nov 2021
Enterprise server spending in Malaysia to grow at 7.6% CAGR over 2020-2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The overall addressable market for enterprise servers in Malaysia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2020-2025, driven by the ongoing expansion of data center capabilities by leading vendors coupled with high-speed computing by the enterprises, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Sunil Kumar Verma, Lead ICT Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Server infrastructure adoption will strongly be driven by the increase in data center investments, owing to the rapid pace of digitalization, focus on data locality and surge in high-speed computation requirements."

The five-year Digital Investments Future5 (DIF5) Strategy (2021-2025) of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) focuses on investments and advancements of Malaysia's digital economy in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint or MyDIGITAL, which lays emphasis on investments in five key tech areas; Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Centers and digital content tools. Thus, providing impetus for enterprise spending on advanced compute infrastructure.

Additionally, the focus on five emerging technologies namely Blockchain, DroneTech, Edge computing, extended reality, and advanced robotics will further provide vendors with revenue potential in the enterprise server market.

Out of the two major components- hardware and managed server services, the overall spending on managed server services is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over 2020-2025.

However, server hardware will continue to account for more than four-fifths of the revenue opportunity throughout the forecast period. Low-end servers will account for majority share of the overall hardware segment, followed by mid-range and high-end servers respectively, owing to the increased adoption amongst startups and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) due to the cost-benefit scenario.

Mr Verma concludes: "The large enterprise segment (1,000+ employee) will account for nearly more than 50% of the overall server spending during the forecast period. The spending of the micro (1-50 employees), small (51-250 employees) and medium (251-1000 employees) enterprises will account for nearly 46% of the overall enterprise server spending during the same period. With enterprises focussing on IT infrastructure updating to leverage high-performing computing servers owing to growth of IOT, cloud computing, virtualization, the demand for servers across all verticals is expected to grow as enterprises need to handle large data volumes, which requires high processing speeds."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
