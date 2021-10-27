Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Facebook sentiments down 3% QoQ in Q4 2021 despite metaverse mentions, says GlobalData

10/27/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Oct 2021
Facebook sentiments down 3% QoQ in Q4 2021 despite metaverse mentions, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Facebook, which posted better-than-expected profits for the third quarter ended on 30 September 2021, is embarking on a long, costly path to build metaverse as the next big computing platform. However, the social media giant's overall earnings transcript sentiments declined by over 3% in Q4 2021* compared to Q3 2021 due to iOS headwinds and investigations, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Rinaldo Pereira, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Facebook's sentiments were not impacted as much by whistle-blower issues in Q3 2021. In the past, the company witnessed dips in sentiment due to data issues, scandals, or anti-trust investigations. Such issues were raised in its recent earnings call in Q4 2021 and impacted sentiments. Facebook's moves to improve the brand image and the metaverse launch are steps in the right direction. Sentiments have rebounded and started showcasing improvement in 2021 driven by positivity around advertiser spends due to the e-commerce boom and the metaverse."

George Monaghan, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, says that Facebook's hiring is a sign of big things to come via its metaverse. He adds that with increasing investment and talks, the puzzle pieces are coming together, and the metaverse could be on par with the Internet boom or the social media and video streaming emergence.

An analysis of GlobalData's Company Filing Analytics Platform reveals that the earnings transcript theme mentions of 'Digital Media' slowed in 2021 compared to 2020. Mentions of AR, VR and AI, on the other hand, rose in 2021, as Facebook expects to evolve from its major advertisement operations via its metaverse focus. Apple's iOS privacy changes also disrupted Facebook's ads business.

Mr Pereira concludes: "There was a slight decline in mentions and sentiment of the metaverse in Q4 2021. However, a sentiment score of 0.92* in the quarter suggests that there is still optimism around the metaverse and could help in boosting Facebook's current brand image."

* Filings released in October

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
10/27Facebook sentiments down 3% QoQ in Q4 2021 despite metaverse mentions, says GlobalData
PU
10/27Fixed voice to drag down Thailand fixed communications services revenue through 2026, f..
PU
10/27Baker Botts and Vinson & Elkins were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in oil ..
PU
10/27JP Morgan was top M&A financial adviser in oil and gas sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds Glo..
PU
10/27Weil Gotshal & Manges and Watson Farley & Williams were top M&A legal advisers by value..
PU
10/27Goldman Sachs was the top M&A financial adviser in power sector for Q1-Q3 2021, finds G..
PU
10/27‘NoLo', craft beers and cider to reap benefits of UK alcohol duties simplificatio..
PU
10/27Kraft Heinz Q3 results to be sustained by ‘soup season' despite inflationary pres..
PU
10/27UK joins global AI arms race with new ten-year plan as it targets slice of global AI pl..
PU
10/27Heineken's Q3 sales impacted by renewed wellbeing trends following COVID-19 pandemic, s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 227 M 2 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 236
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.72%111 918
RELX PLC25.75%59 618
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION40.90%58 804
MSCI INC.42.66%53 020
EQUIFAX INC.40.52%33 059