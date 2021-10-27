Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlobalData Plc
  News
  Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fixed voice to drag down Thailand fixed communications services revenue through 2026, forecasts GlobalData

10/27/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
28 Oct 2021
Fixed voice to drag down Thailand fixed communications services revenue through 2026, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Technology

The total fixed communications services revenue in Thailand is set to decline from US$5.0bn in 2021 to US$4.5bn in 2026 with the continued drop in fixed voice service revenue failing to offset the steady growth in fixed broadband service revenues, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company

An analysis of GlobalData's Thailand Fixed Communication Forecast Model (Q3-2021) indicates that the fixed voice service revenue is set to decline at a CAGR of 10.8% over 2021-2026 due to falling circuit-switched subscriptions and drop in fixed voice average revenue per user (ARPU). High preference for mobile and OTT-based communication services will also drag down fixed voice revenues in coming years.

Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, mainly driven by the steady rise in fiber-to-the-home/business (FTTH/B), fixed wireless and digital subscribers line (DSL) subscriptions.

Aasif Iqbal, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: "Fiber lines will remain the most prominent fixed broadband technology over the forecast period, with its share in total the fixed broadband access lines increasing from 61.1% in 2021 to 66.8% in 2026. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of fiber optic network coverage in the country. For instance, Thailand government, under 'Thailand's Village Broadband Internet Project (Net Pracharat)', is working on the deployment of fiber optic core network spanning across 80,000 kilometres countrywide.

"NT will lead the fixed voice services segment in terms of subscriptions in 2021 and will be surpassed by TrueOnline in 2023. TrueOnline will lead the fixed-broadband segment until 2025, supported by its focus on expanding fixed broadband network coverage as well as promoting multi-play bundle with access speed of up to 1Gbps."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 622 M 2 227 M 2 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 375,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.73%2 236
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.72%111 918
RELX PLC25.75%59 618
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION40.90%58 804
MSCI INC.42.66%53 020
EQUIFAX INC.40.52%33 059