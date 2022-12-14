Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
1185.00 GBX    0.00%
12/13Globaldata : Twitter influencers ecstatic about nuclear fusion energy but doubt commercial viability, finds GlobalData
PU
12/13Globaldata : CanSino Biologics inhaled vaccine Convidecia Air to gain good momentum amid plans to boost elderly vaccination in China, says GlobalData
PU
12/13Globaldata : Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GOSH TvT CAR7 Phase I: Positive trial results with CRISPR base-edited CAR-T cells is a significant step in treating cancer, says GlobalData

12/14/2022 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
13 Dec, 2022 GOSH TvT CAR7 Phase I: Positive trial results with CRISPR base-edited CAR-T cells is a significant step in treating cancer, says GlobalData
Share
Posted in Pharma

Following the news that the first patient in the UCL Great Ormond Street Insititute of Child Health's (GOSH) Phase I TvT CAR7 trial to treat pediatric relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, has gone into remission;

James Donagher, Oncology & Hematology Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"While the GOSH TvT CAR7 trial has only produced such excellent results in just one patient so far, this is a significant event-not just for T-ALL* patients, but for patients with other cancers too. If a target can be idenfitifed, this CRISPR base-editing technology can be used in other hematological diseases beyond T-ALL. However, this will take some time, and GlobalData does not forecast a marketing authorization of a commercial CAR-T product specifically for T-ALL in the near future.

"The CAR-T cells that were used in this trial, dubbed BE CAR-7, were donated by healthy donors and were modified to elicit selective toxicity to cancer cells expressing the CD7 antigen. Previous academic and commercial approaches to target CD7 has delivered mixed results. Effective therapies that improve the overall survival (OS) of patients after relapse is a key unmet need in this space, as one T-ALL relapse greatly increases the risk of another."

* T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; this is a specific type of leukemia

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
12/13Globaldata : Twitter influencers ecstatic about nuclear fusion energy but doubt commercial..
PU
12/13Globaldata : CanSino Biologics inhaled vaccine Convidecia Air to gain good momentum amid p..
PU
12/13Globaldata : Middle East and Africa region holds highest risk for investors, says GlobalDa..
PU
12/10Globaldata : FAAMNG job postings declined by 84% in November 2022, amid hiring freeze and ..
PU
12/09Globaldata : Sula Vineyards IPO timed to tap fast-growing Indian wine market, says GlobalD..
PU
12/09Globaldata : Digital distribution and customization to boost revenues of top Singapore ins..
PU
12/08Lazurite is Recognized in the 2022 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards & Rankings ..
AQ
12/07Globaldata : Innovative diagnostic solutions to provide better care for patients with neur..
PU
12/06Globaldata : Ample opportunities for utilities willing to invest in EV infrastructure, say..
PU
12/02Globaldata : Australia meat substitutes market to expand at 15.4% CAGR through 2026, forec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 237 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2022 29,2 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net Debt 2022 228 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 1 332 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 185,00 GBX
Average target price 1 697,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-16.84%1 633
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-26.43%113 115
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.18%55 451
RELX PLC-3.16%54 563
MSCI, INC.-16.43%39 761
WOLTERS KLUWER0.48%27 504