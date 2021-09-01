Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : 2021 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs in the US with no signs of slowing down, says GlobalData

09/01/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01 Sep 2021
2021 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs in the US with no signs of slowing down, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

In the first seven months of 2021, US IPO activity thrived after a lackluster market environment in 2020, says GlobalData. According to the leading data and analytics company's Deals database, there were 791 IPO listings registered with aggregate deal value of $212.5bn in the first seven months of 2021 on US stock exchanges. Compare this to the 188 listings with a deal value of $63.7bn in the corresponding period in 2020, and we see an outstanding increase of around 320% in listings and 233% in value.

Parth Vala, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'IPO activities peaked in February 2021, with 199 IPOs and a deal value of around $65.1bn, followed by March with 195 IPOs with a deal value of $52.8bn.'

Vala continues: 'The main contributing factors of this frenzy are the low-interest rate environment, which is drawing greater participation of first-time investors; companies that held back on their IPOs in 2020, which are now back in business to take advantage of the extremely bullish run of the stock market, with market values touching record highs with little sign of correction in sight; and a growing preference for listing through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals'.

Sectors topping the charts were financial services, with a volume of 364 and deal value of $105bn, followed by business and consumer services (185 deals with a value of $48.4bn), pharmaceuticals and healthcare (107 deals, $20.1bn), and technology, media & telecom (78 deals, $22.6bn). During the period, most of the proceeds were raised through SPAC deals, while work-from-home related technology offerings caught investor interest.

Vala concludes: 'With more stringent regulatory scrutiny on listings through SPACs, and with market correction right around the corner, it remains to be seen whether US IPO activity will continue to thrive.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:12pGLOBALDATA : Blue hydrogen to account for 85% of low-carbon hydrogen capacity in..
PU
02:12pGLOBALDATA : Lightspeed surges ahead of Shopify with recent hiring activity, fin..
PU
02:12pGLOBALDATA : 2021 has been a blockbuster year for IPOs in the US with no signs o..
PU
06:12aGLOBALDATA : 5G Standalone use cases to help Singtel gain edge over competitors ..
PU
06:12aGLOBALDATA : Electric vehicle revolution to underpin metals demand, says GlobalD..
PU
08/31GLOBALDATA : Furloughed workers in UK increased pension contributions amid COVID..
PU
08/31GLOBALDATA : Collins Aerospace likely to follow FlightAware purchase with furthe..
PU
08/31GLOBALDATA : Price hike by Indian automakers may hamper new vehicle sales, says ..
PU
08/31GLOBALDATA : APAC insurance giants report positive top-line performance, indicat..
PU
08/31GLOBALDATA : July 2021 resilient for Toyota but output in coming months may succ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 841 M 2 537 M 2 538 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,82x
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 560,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.29%2 533
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.01%106 908
RELX PLC21.73%57 877
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION41.51%57 443
MSCI INC.42.11%52 316
EQUIFAX INC.38.56%33 171