GlobalData : 49% of clinical trial disruption due to slow enrollment

21 Dec 2020
49% of clinical trial disruption due to slow enrollment
Posted in Pharma
As of November 30, 2020, the top reason for disrupted clinical trials is slow enrollment, which is causing delays in 49% of trials. The other main reasons for disruptions are enrollment suspension at 35%, and delayed initiation at 16%, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Scotty Chung-Siu, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Although suspended trials have begun to recruit participants, delays in trial initiation and slow recruitment continue.'
Since June 1, there has been a slow but progressive decline in the number of clinical trial disruptions. The fastest rate of trial disruption was between early April and mid-May, and the number of trials disrupted by COVID-19 peaked in the first week of June.
Chung-Siu concludes: 'New vaccines that are being approved for the treatment of COVID-19 provide hope that this will change the dynamic of the global pandemic and decrease the number of disrupted clinical trials in the near future.'
Disclaimer
GlobalData plc published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 19:56:00 UTC