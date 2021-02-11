GlobalData : 5G investments to boost China's mobile services market over 2020-2025, reveals GlobalData

Following an year-on-year decline of 1.9% in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 disruptions, the total mobile services revenue in China is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from US$124.8bn in 2020 to US$180.0bn in 2025, supported by anticipated growth in the adoption of higher average revenue per user (ARPU) from 5G services on the back of 5G investment strategy for network build-outs by telcos, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis from GlobalData's Mobile Broadband Forecast Model reveals that 5G connections across China will reach an estimated 1.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% between 2020 and 2025, as 5G infrastructure investment gains momentum in the country.

Anshika Gandotra, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Although 4G will remain the leading mobile technology by subscription share in 2020, 5G will surpass 4G subscriptions in 2023 in line with increasing demand for high-speed services. With all the major telcos accelerating their roll-out of 5G network services, GlobalData expects 5G subscriptions to account for 62.5% share of the total mobile subscription by 2025.

To drive revenue growth following the lean period, Chinese telecom operators, along with their joint infrastructure venture China Tower, have invested about CNY197.3bn (US$27.8bn) on 5G technology in 2020.

Moreover, to accelerate the deployment of 5G services nationwide in the forthcoming years, the Chinese telecom regulator issued 5G test license to state-owned cable TV operator China Broadcasting Network (CBN). The entry of fourth operator in the mobile services market will further boost competition in China's mobile services market.

Ms Gandotra concludes: 'The top three mobile operators, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, will account for 91.5% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2020. China Mobile will lead the mobile services market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2020, followed by China Telecom. China Mobile will retain its leading position through 2025, given its widespread 4G reach and 5G development efforts to compete with its competitors.'