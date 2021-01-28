Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : A&D and automotive sectors saw double-digit sentiment growth in Q4 2020, says GlobalData

01/28/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Jan 2021
A&D and automotive sectors saw double-digit sentiment growth in Q4 2020, says GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

The aerospace & defense (A&D) and automotive sectors had the highest earnings transcript sentiment growth in Q4 2020 verses Q3, according to the filing analytics database by GlobalData, which identified a respective 13% and 12% growth.

Rinaldo Pereira, Senior Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Stoppage of travel and stay-at-home orders had lasting effects on commercial aerospace. Discussions around 'production' and 'supply chain' issues in the A&D sector rose by over 25% in 2020, compared to 2019. However, defense expenditure did not face declines in 2020, according to GlobalData's A&D market database, and is likely to grow by around 7% in 2021.

'In Q4 2020, the A&D sector witnessed around double-digit sentiment growth due to the positivity around Airbus' possible production ramp-up and the return of Boeing's 737 Max. Not to mention that positivity around defense expenditure is likely to have driven sentiments for defense companies.'

On the other hand, the automotive sector witnessed adverse impacts due to COVID-19 in Q2 2020. However, pent-up demand in Q3 and Q4 2020 seems to have moderated the declines.

Pereira adds: 'GlobalData does not expect light vehicle production to reach pre-COVID levels until 2023. That said, themes such as sustainability and electric vehicles influenced sentiments in Q3 and Q4 2020. It is also evident from the fact that with several companies facing uphill battles. Tesla is in the driving seat, gaining multifold in its market cap.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08:48aGLOBALDATA : Remote work mentions tripled in Hilton's and Accor's 2020 filings, ..
AQ
08:44aGLOBALDATA : Increased per passenger ancillary revenue offers hope for Wizz Air,..
PU
08:44aGLOBALDATA : Telemedicine expected to be a leading industry trend in 2021, with ..
PU
08:44aGLOBALDATA : A&D and automotive sectors saw double-digit sentiment growth in Q4 ..
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : TMT IPO market set for strong 2021 after shrugging off impact of CO..
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : Lockheed's F-35s to keep US exports to UAE strong
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : UK booking times for tourism companies to be further impacted by CO..
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : Infrastructural investments to drive Indonesian construction output..
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : Remote work mentions tripled in Hilton's and Accor's 2020 filings, ..
PU
01/26GLOBALDATA : China dominates top 50 APAC companies by market capitalization list..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,7x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 1 528 M 2 094 M 2 086 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 535,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 295,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-5.13%2 094
S&P GLOBAL INC.-6.82%73 696
RELX PLC3.60%49 001
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.61%39 886
WOLTERS KLUWER1.07%22 137
EQUIFAX INC.-7.33%21 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ