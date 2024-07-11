Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are leading the transformative changes in the oil and gas sector, accelerating advancements in operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. These technologies are reshaping how the sector approaches exploration, production, refining, and logistics, instituting a new era of innovations for heightened productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and safety, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Saurabh Daga, Project Manager for Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, adds: "AI and robotics are bringing far and wide changes in the oil and gas sector, fundamentally redefining what is possible. These technologies help us overcome challenges, from cost reduction to enhanced safety and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and innovation. From autonomous operations, drilling optimization, plant inspections, to fleet optimization, they are transforming upstream, midstream, and downstream operations and pushing the envelope of efficiency and innovation."

GlobalData's "Cognitive Energy: Transforming Oil & Gas with AI and Robotics" report features 50+ real-world innovations of AI and robotics in the sector. It categorizes these by their impact on sector use cases, demonstrating potential sector-wide transformation. The report also explores emerging areas like generative AI and pipeline inspection robotics with practical industry examples.

Carbon reduction

US-based SLB (formerly Schlumberger) has partnered with UK-based INEOS Energy to integrate AI capabilities through SLB's Delfi digital platform. This collaboration targets enhanced operational performance across oil and gas operations, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and new acquisitions. It signifies a pivotal move towards sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions, particularly in the North Sea region.

Precision drilling

Shell has initiated the implementation of generative AI technology for offshore oil drilling. The company has collaborated with Texas-based AI startup SparkCognition to enhance its deep-sea oil and gas exploration and drilling capabilities through a jointly developed proprietary generative AI approach.

Offshore Inspections

Petrobras has partnered with robotics startup ANYbotics to automate asset inspection processes at its offshore sites using ANYmal X robotic inspection units. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and safety by delegating repetitive and hazardous inspection tasks to robots.

Pipeline inspection robots

Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries, in collaboration with France-based TotalEnergies, completed offshore tests using an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) named SPICE for subsea pipeline inspections near Awaji Island, Japan. This AUV, featuring a robot arm, addresses the growing demand for subsea pipeline maintenance in offshore oil and gas fields.

Daga concludes: "The oil and gas sector's future depends on AI and robotics across its entire value chain, from upstream seismic analysis and real-time monitoring to predictive maintenance and autonomous refineries downstream. Challenges like data integration, safety regulations, and skilled labor require collaborative solutions and strategic investments in R&D. Overcoming these hurdles will unlock the passage to AI and robotics-driven efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the sector."