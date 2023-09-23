Amid the push for digital transformation, the technology industry finds itself navigating through various innovations to stay ahead of the curve. This pivotal juncture has left companies striving for improvement in the processes or launching new products or services with artificial intelligence (AI) now at the core of their innovation strategy, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of the Company Filing Analytics Database of GlobalData reveals that companies across geographies are discussing roadmaps for innovation with focus on enhancing AI capabilities in respective filing documents in 2023.

Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Companies seem to be considering innovation in AI as a key to success. The discussions by companies, as part of their AI innovation strategies, mostly revolve around evaluating investment options, launching new products, or adding new features to existing products. Companies are also open to collaboration, which can be beneficial for their organic innovation."

Salesforce Inc launched Einstein GPT, Slack GPT, and Tableau GPT. Einstein GPT allows customers to connect with multiple large language models while Tableau GPT simplifies data analysis for users. Slack GPT is a conversational interface that can provide customers with research tools and writing assistance. The company is also evaluating ways to invest in complementary businesses, services, and technology that can benefit organic innovation. It has also committed investments into a new AI venture fund for startups implementing generative AI vision.

Baidu Inc, a Chinese multinational technology company, has established labs in China and the US to enhance R&D capabilities related to AI and quantum computing. The company expects its new initiative ERNIE Bot to improve disease diagnosis in the healthcare industry. Likewise, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, believes its innovation Charlotte AI will better security outcomes and lower overall costs. The company claims that Charlotte AI enables security teams around the world to address the cybersecurity skills gap, respond to threats more quickly, and cut operating costs.

ADOBE Inc launched Generative Recolor in Illustrator. This feature will act as a generative AI copilot for artists to iterate and change Vector Art. The company also released a new adobe express with Firefly generative AI capabilities combining speed, ease of use, power, and precision with the brilliance of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat technologies. In terms of collaborations, Google announced Firefly as its generative AI partner for Bard. Furthermore, NVIDIA and Adobe are collaborating on generative AI optimizations across hardware and software.

Singh concludes: "As AI continues to reshape industries and drive advancements, the future holds exciting possibilities. It's a testament to the ever-increasing significance of AI in the business world and the potential it holds to drive meaningful change."