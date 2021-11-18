Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : AMETEK's job adverts double in 2021 as it prepares to expand into new markets, finds GlobalData

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
18 Nov 2021
AMETEK has ramped up hiring in 2021, with the number of job advertisements more than doubling from 199 in January 2021 to 501 in October 2021, finds GlobalData. According to the leading data and analytics company's Job Analytics database, AMETEK is preparing to expand into new regions, as well as strengthening its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and MRO divisions.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: "AMETEK is developing its sales network globally and is looking to expand into new regions such as Taiwan, through which it intends to service the East Asia market. The company is also listing jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), targeting the Middle East region."

The company is increasing its shared services by facilitating issuance of debt and equity financing transactions besides mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, a senior-level role for Director of Global Financial Shared Services/Assistant Treasurer role suggests. AMETEK's 'Vice President/Business Manager' role shows that the company is looking to integrate future M&As and retain top talent. Another senior job advert for a 'Director, Corporate Development' is expected to ensure success of the company's acquisition program by identifying and recommending new business opportunities.

GlobalData's Financial Deals Database shows that AMETEK completed five acquisitions in 2021 (until October 28, 2021), and the company is hiring for roles focused on further M&A activity.

Additionally, the company is expanding its MRO division and developing case models for new product and capability development, as evidenced by its 'Vice President Business Development' role. An October 2021 listing for a 'Global Director of Indirect Procurement' shows that the company is also focusing on strategies to optimize costs and prioritize saving opportunities of indirect material spends related to MRO services.

AMETEK's Singapore arm is investing in new MRO capabilities over the next 18 months and looks to have adequate talent to meet turnaround times, as evidenced by its 'Director of Operations' role. Additionally, a 'Director Quality' role suggests that the company is improving and maintaining the quality of aerospace and military systems, while adopting new specification.

The company is also hiring for specialists and experienced personnel in nuclear science. A role for a 'Product Development specialist' requires the incumbent to have knowledge of governing regulations for nuclear power plant and government-operated nuclear facilities. Through its affiliate ORTEC, the company has instrumentation systems installed in over 100 nuclear power plants worldwide.

Thalluri, concludes: "AMETEK is set to increase hires going by recent listings related to talent acquisition managers. In its Q3 2021 results, the company announced a 28% increase over Q3 2020, and increased sales guidance for the year."

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
