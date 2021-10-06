GlobalData : APAC companies continue to rule the roost in 2021 Forbes 2000 list, says GlobalData

Of the total aggregated revenue of companies featured on the Forbes 2000 list ($39.8 trillion), APAC-headquartered companies represented 38.2%, totaling $15.2 trillion, according to research by Parth Vala, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData. Vala notes that this figure was achieved by 803 enterprises - representing around 40% of those in Forbes' list.

Below, Parth notes some other key findings from his research: