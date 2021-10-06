Log in
GlobalData : APAC companies continue to rule the roost in 2021 Forbes 2000 list, says GlobalData

10/06/2021 | 11:16am EDT
06 Oct 2021
APAC companies continue to rule the roost in 2021 Forbes 2000 list, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Of the total aggregated revenue of companies featured on the Forbes 2000 list ($39.8 trillion), APAC-headquartered companies represented 38.2%, totaling $15.2 trillion, according to research by Parth Vala, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData. Vala notes that this figure was achieved by 803 enterprises - representing around 40% of those in Forbes' list.

Below, Parth notes some other key findings from his research:

  • After APAC, companies headquartered in North America saw the next highest combined revenue at $14.3 trillion from 656 companies; followed by Europe with $9.1 trillion from 437 companies; the Middle East and Africa with $602.6bn in revenue from 65 companies; and South & Central America with $566.3bn from 39 enterprises.
  • North American companies accounted for around 41.5% of the total $2.5 trillion profit pool of companies in the Forbes 2000 list, followed by APAC at 40.9%, Europe (12.7%), the Middle East and Africa (3.7%), and South and Central America (1.3%).
  • The Middle East and Africa surprisingly dwarfed all other regions in terms of generating profit through per unit of revenue as it posted net profit margin of 15.5%, followed by North America (7.3%), Asia-Pacific (6.8%), and South and Central America (5.6%).
  • Breaking down by sector reveals the top 15 sectors by revenue accounted for around 80% of the Forbes 2000 revenue pool, and 74% of total companies, which translates into $31.9 trillion and 1,476 companies, respectively.
  • Sectors such as banking, diversified financials, IT software & services, insurance, and technology hardware & equipment were leading profitable sectors, while oil and gas was the only sector that reported loss.
  • The IT software & services market reported the highest net profit margin of 17.5%, followed by diversified financials (16.4%), banking (13.8%), technology hardware & equipment (8.4%), and telecommunication services (7.2%). This was evident from the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for IT-related products and services, as working from home became prevalent and decreased demand for oil and gas due to worldwide lockdowns and travel restrictions. On the other hand, financial services sectors were more resilient to cope with the economic effects of the pandemic.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 294 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC4.40%2 294
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.33%102 406
RELX PLC20.67%56 908
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.34%54 871
MSCI INC.34.84%49 640
EQUIFAX INC.31.40%31 495