Allen & Overy was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in European region during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2023 by value as well as volume, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Allen & Overy achieved this leading position by advising on 87 deals worth $37.6 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "All the top 10 advisers by volume registered decline in the total number of deals advised during Q1-Q3 2023 compared to Q1-Q3 2022. However, despite experiencing decline, Allen & Overy saw its ranking by volume jump from third position during Q1-Q3 2022 to the top position in Q1-Q3 2023.

"Similarly, Allen & Overy also witnessed declined in total deal value but saw its ranking by value improving from fourth position in Q1-Q3 2022 to the top position in Q1-Q3 2023."

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $18.4 billion worth of deals, followed by Hengeler Mueller with $17.5 billion, Matheson with $10.4 billion, and Gide Loyrette Nouel with $9.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Cuatrecasas occupied the second position in terms of volume with 56 deals, followed by Hogan Lovells with 30 deals, Osborne Clarke with 28 deals, and Jones Day with 26 deals.