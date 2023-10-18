Allen & Overy was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in European region during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2023 by value as well as volume, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Allen & Overy achieved this leading position by advising on 87 deals worth $37.6 billion.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "All the top 10 advisers by volume registered decline in the total number of deals advised during Q1-Q3 2023 compared to Q1-Q3 2022. However, despite experiencing decline, Allen & Overy saw its ranking by volume jump from third position during Q1-Q3 2022 to the top position in Q1-Q3 2023.
"Similarly, Allen & Overy also witnessed declined in total deal value but saw its ranking by value improving from fourth position in Q1-Q3 2022 to the top position in Q1-Q3 2023."
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $18.4 billion worth of deals, followed by Hengeler Mueller with $17.5 billion, Matheson with $10.4 billion, and Gide Loyrette Nouel with $9.7 billion.
Meanwhile, Cuatrecasas occupied the second position in terms of volume with 56 deals, followed by Hogan Lovells with 30 deals, Osborne Clarke with 28 deals, and Jones Day with 26 deals.
Media Enquiries
If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.
GlobalData plc published this content on 18 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2023 13:53:34 UTC.
GlobalData Plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of industry intelligence. The Company's principal activity is to provide business information in the form of data, analytics and insights to clients in multiple sectors. The Company provides services across industry markets and functions, on a global scale on One Platform. The Company provides its solutions to corporates, financial institutions, professional services and others. The Company serves various industries, which include aerospace, defense and security, apparel, automotive, banking and payments, construction, consumer, food service, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, power, technology, pharmaceutical, sports, retail, packaging, public sector, and travel and tourism. The Company's subsidiaries include GlobalData Australia Pty Limited, Adfinitum Networks Inc and GlobalData Canada Inc.