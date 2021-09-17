Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Amazon's sentiments skyrocket in Q3 2021 driven by innovative offerings and expansion optimism, says GlobalData

09/17/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 Sep 2021
Amazon's sentiments skyrocket in Q3 2021 driven by innovative offerings and expansion optimism, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Amazon's earnings transcript sentiments were 7% higher than FedEx in Q3 2021*, suggesting that the e-commerce giant is more optimistic compared to its counterpart, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that Amazon's Q3 sentiments were up compared with last year, driven by the company's plans to further expand its delivery business by shipping cargo and products that are not purchased directly on its site.

Rinaldo Pereira, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Amazon's optimism around 'Fulfilled by Amazon' (FBA)** and third-party sellers boosted its sentiments in Q3 2021. At the same time, positivity around earnings was also a driver. 'Delivery Efficiency and Speed' was a key retail theme for Amazon in Q3 2021, with investment around transportation and delivery network also gaining key mentions.'

Another interesting theme for Amazon was 'Innovation', with sentiments up by over 2% in 2021 (until July) over 2020. GlobalData's Filing Analytics platform identified that Amazon was looking at implementing new initiatives in July 2021 to garner more small and medium businesses (SMBs) to its platform to strengthen its direct-to-customer approach. The company is now developing a new point-of-sale (POS) system.

FedEx continues to lock horns with Amazon by entering into a partnership with Salesforce to boost e-commerce sales. E-commerce and ESG are key themes in FedEx's 2021 filings. Despite FedEx's air fleet strength, 'Fleet' related keywords have gained mentions in Amazon's 2021 filings compared to 2020, with news of Amazon looking at bolstering its air network.

Pereira concludes: 'Amazon's drive for innovative offerings such as POS software, cashierless stores and payment technologies is fuelling positive sentiments. With Amazon using its resources to continue to disrupt the industry, it will be interesting to see if firms like Shopify can hold their own against Amazon, particularly seeing as Shopify has partnered with TikTok and Facebook, which will provide influencer-driven sales.'

* Quarter for release of earnings transcript and not company specific fiscal quarter

** Shipping, storage, and packaging service provided by Amazon to sellers

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Improbable capitalizes on transition to virtual training during pan..
PU
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Global nickel production to recover by 6.8% in 2021, supported by I..
PU
01:22pGLOBALDATA : Amazon's sentiments skyrocket in Q3 2021 driven by innovative offer..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Thailand plant-based meat substitutes market to grow at 9.2% CAGR t..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Samsung steps up hiring, focuses on DTC and semiconductor technolog..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Australia to join elite list of nuclear-powered submarine operating..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Discussions around Afghanistan by businesses rise 16% in H1 2021 on..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Global military recruitment problems poised to be overcome with unm..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Global food prices hike could drive consumers away from restaurant ..
PU
09/16GLOBALDATA : Bud Light Next will appeal to third of US population focused on fit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 755 M 2 414 M 2 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 487,50 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.97%2 418
S&P GLOBAL INC.38.12%109 372
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.69%58 499
RELX PLC22.62%58 385
MSCI INC.46.05%53 765
EQUIFAX INC.41.63%33 383