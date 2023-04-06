Advanced search
GlobalData : Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023–2027, finds GlobalData

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
06 Apr, 2023 Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023-2027, finds GlobalData
Posted in Oil & Gas

Asia is set to witness the start of operations of 402 midstream oil and gas projects, accounting for 31% of global upcoming midstream oil and gas projects starts during 2023 and 2027, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'Oil and Gas Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2023-2027' highlights that the trunk/transmission pipelines segment dominates with 155 projects in Asia, accounting for 39% of the total upcoming midstream project starts in the region during 2023 -2027. LNG regasification and oil storage segments follow with 115 and 113, respectively.

Himani Pant Pandey, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Asian countries, especially India, and China, are witnessing a rapid development of midstream infrastructure for imports, transport, and storage of oil and petroleum products to meet the ever-growing domestic demand."

A key upcoming transmission pipeline project in Asia is the Xinjiang-Guangdong-Zhejiang SNG onshore gas pipeline in China. With a length of 8,972km, it is the longest pipeline proposed in China and is expected to commence operations in 2026. To be operated by the SNG Transmission Pipeline Co Ltd, the pipeline will help transport gas from western China to the demand centers in the east.

In the oil storage segment, Zhoushan V Expansion is a key project with a capacity of 132 million barrels (mmbbl). To be operated by Zhejiang Petrochemical Co Ltd, it is expected to start operation in 2025.

Himani continues: "Seomkum in South Korea is the largest upcoming regasification project in Asia with an expected start of operations in 2027. Proposed with a capacity of 565 billion cubic feet (bcf), it further cements the status of South Korea as one of the leading importers of LNG in the world."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
