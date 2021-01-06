Log in
GlobalData : Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2020, says GlobalData

01/06/2021 | 08:56am EST
06 Jan 2021
Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2020, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Asia had the highest crude oil refinery capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally in 2020. The region had a refining capacity of 11,524 thousand barrels per day (mbd) under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's report: 'Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2020 - Asia and North America Witness the Highest Maintenance in the Year' reveals that Asia had 11,319 mbd of refining capacity under planned maintenance and 205 mbd of refining capacity under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Haseeb Ahmed, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'In Asia, Ulsan and Yeosu in South Korea and Jamnagar II in India were the key refineries under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2020. Ulsan and Yeosu have refining capacities of 840 mbd and 800 mbd, respectively, while Jamnagar II has 707 mbd.'

GlobalData identifies North America as the second highest region with 11,183 mbd of crude oil refining capacity under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2020. The Port Arthur II refinery in the US had the highest refinery capacity of 635 mbd under planned maintenance in 2020. The Port Arthur I refinery, also in the US, had the highest refinery capacity of 790 mbd under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Europe occupied the third position globally with 5,358 mbd of refining capacity under planned and unplanned maintenance in 2020. The Pernis refinery in the Netherlands had the highest capacity under planned maintenance with 405 mbd, while the Plock refinery in Poland and Rheinland in Germany followed with capacities of 327 mbd and 325 mbd respectively. There is no unplanned maintenance in Europe for the year 2020.



GlobalData plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:55:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
