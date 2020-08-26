Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Australia's motor insurance market to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:52am EDT
26 Aug 2020
Australia's motor insurance market to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19, says GlobalData Posted in Insurance

The Australian motor insurance market is forecast to contract by 4.4% in 2020 due to COVID-19, a sharp decline from 3.6% growth in 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData has revised its forecast for Australia motor insurance market in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. As per the latest data, the motor insurance business is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% over FY 2019-2024, primarily due to the ongoing economic uncertainty and long-term downturn in the auto sector.

Deblina Mitra, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Automobile sales in Australia declined by 7.8% during 2018-2019 due to tighter lending conditions and lower consumer spending. New vehicle sales in July 2020 declined by 19.2% year-on-year due to the economic impact of COVID-19. These resulted in lower premium collections for motor Insurers.'

This impact will be more severe in the commercial segment. As per the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, the commercial vehicle sales declined by 46.5% in July 2020 as compared to June 2020. The decline was relatively lower at 28.9% for passenger and sports utility vehicles.

Ms Mitra explains: 'Motor insurers are thereby expected to face further pressure. To drive premium growth, insurers such as Allianz and Budget Direct are offering up to 15% discount on comprehensive motor insurance for new online policies.'

Companies are also looking at product innovations to increase sales. Short-term car insurance and pay-as-you-go models are being adopted by companies to increase sales.

UbiCar, Real and Kogan are offering pay-as-you-go insurance policy, where premiums are charged based on actual distance traveled, which is recorded via telematics device installed in the car. Huddle is offering fixed-kilometer pay-as-you-go plans for comprehensive motor insurance. Further Poncho is offering up to 30% in premium reduction due to lockdown restrictions which resulted in lower usage of car.

Ms Mitra concludes: 'The recent second wave of COVID-19 infections could further derail recovery process for motor insurance industry. Although, recovery in motor insurance industry is expected to begin from 2021, the growth is expected to be a subdued one.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:52aGLOBALDATA : Australia's motor insurance market to contract in 2020 due to COVID..
PU
08/25GLOBALDATA : Oncology remains market-leading therapy area with $142bn sales in 2..
PU
08/23GLOBALDATA : RapidAI software could accelerate growth of thrombectomy procedures..
PU
08/21GLOBALDATA : Iran's cruise missiles showcase military advancement in bid to attr..
PU
08/20GLOBALDATA : Following FDA-issued CRL, head-to-head trial necessary strategy for..
PU
08/20GLOBALDATA : AI holds promise to accelerate drug repurposing for COVID-19
AQ
08/19GLOBALDATA : Hungary strengthens its Army and defense industry with new Lynx IFV
PU
08/19GLOBALDATA : Retail loans in Singapore to decline in 2020 due to COVID-19, says ..
PU
08/19Strong Home Depot Results Show Impact From Pandemic Measures -- WSJ
DJ
08/19GLOBALDATA : Enhanced collaboration with Amazon to strengthen Toyota's presence ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 91,9x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 1 953 M 2 562 M 2 565 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 655,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -1,09%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC28.29%2 562
S&P GLOBAL INC.31.29%86 375
RELX PLC-9.05%43 928
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.41%37 867
WOLTERS KLUWER8.27%22 038
EQUIFAX INC.14.32%19 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group