Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Australia set to reinforce cancer research with committed funding and research collaborations, says GlobalData

08/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 Aug 2021
Australia set to reinforce cancer research with committed funding and research collaborations, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Australia. Against this backdrop, the government is supporting the home-grown oncology research with committed funding. Moreover, the research collaborations between the Australian institutes and pharma companies will further help expedite the overall research developments, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

In June 2021, Australia announced an investment of US$180m in ground-breaking medical research, including US$18.4m as part of the 2020 Pediatric Cancer Grant Opportunity and 2020 Childhood Cancer Research Grant Opportunity to improve treatment, therapies, and survival rates for Australian kids. According to Cancer Australia, over US$252m funds were released for cancer research between 2016 and 2018. Australian government was the largest funder, which provided more than US$187m accounts for 74% of total funds.

The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim in June 2021 to discover and develop anti-cancer therapeutics using new technology involving targeted protein degradation. In the same month, Pfizer Centers for Therapeutic Innovation has forged an oncology-focused research collaboration with St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research (SVI) to identify potential new small molecules that target the DNA damage response.

Boehringer Ingelheim is the second partner for WEHI this year as ONK Therapeutics has obtained an exclusive license for WEHI's CISH knockout NK cells to treat cancer in May 2021.

Ms. Bhavani Nelavelly, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Australia is providing several grants and collaborative research schemes to boost the research carried out by the research institutes, accounting for major early-stage research in oncology.'

According to GlobalData's Pharma Intelligence Center, WEHI, The University of South Australia, Monash University, and The University of Queensland are the major research institutes in Australia, accounting for approximately 50% of the total oncology research by research institutions. As of 11 August 2021, there are 60 drugs across Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, preclinical and discovery stages by research institutions in Australia. In addition, from 2016, there were 31 strategic alliance deals executed between research institutes and pharma companies for oncology research.

Ms. Nelavelly concludes: 'A significant number of collaborations between Australian research institutes and pharma companies involving novel oncology drugs in recent years further signifies the increasing importance of cancer research in Australia.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:42aGLOBALDATA : Australia set to reinforce cancer research with committed funding a..
PU
06:42aGLOBALDATA : links GDP per capita of countries with Tokyo 2020 Olympics performa..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Samsung's $999 folding phone will establish company's lead in the f..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Samsung's new Google-enabled smartwatch gives it a shot at a $64bn ..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : UK domestic tourism price increases could see travelers flock to ou..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Oil and gas companies are failing to capitalize on MSGBC Basin's hu..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Climate change disrupts US natural hazard & fire insurance market a..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Neos limited presence among UK consumers may be challenging for Sky
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Mexico could feel the loss of US travelers as COVID-19 restrictions..
PU
08/11GLOBALDATA : Axsome Therapeutics AXS-05 shows promising results in resistant dep..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 535 M 2 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,76x
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC13.55%2 535
S&P GLOBAL INC.31.90%104 446
RELX PLC20.50%57 724
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION36.99%56 568
MSCI INC.39.95%51 521
EQUIFAX INC.35.51%31 839