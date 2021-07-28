Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : BTS and fast food craze boosts McDonald's H1 earnings, says GlobalData

07/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Jul 2021
BTS and fast food craze boosts McDonald's H1 earnings, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

Following today's news (28 July) that McDonald's Q2 earnings have risen from the last report, showcasing levels of growth throughout the company;

Khadija Begum, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

'McDonald's has benefitted from a COVID-19-driven growth of interest towards the fast-food industry. According to a survey by GlobalData, 35%* of global consumers are eating from quick service restaurants (QSR) such as McDonalds at least a few times a week. Further, 32% of global respondents admitted that they have been ordering takeaways more frequently.

'This growing interest towards takeaways has supported McDonald's digital aspirations and helped it refocus on one of the company's core values: customer satisfaction. Partnerships with celebrities such as BTS captivated many consumers and tapped into the globally burgeoning and vocal K-pop fan base. The involvement of BTS enabled McDonald's to have a greater digital footprint and widened its reach among younger generations especially.

'Working with bands is a strategic move that has been well received by the public. By pushing McDonald's core menu items such as chicken nuggets within their BTS meals, enables an increase of interest towards the brand with little product innovation and cost on their part. It is highly likely that McDonald's will continue to build interest through digital means.'

* GlobalData's Q2 2021 Consumer Survey

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:47pGLOBALDATA : BTS and fast food craze boosts McDonald's H1 earnings, says GlobalD..
PU
11:37aGLOBALDATA : Urban air mobility solutions will revolutionize mobility industry, ..
PU
11:37aGLOBALDATA : Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Watson Farley & Williams were ..
PU
11:26aGLOBALDATA : Myanmar political crisis, international sanctions to shrink 2021 co..
PU
11:26aGLOBALDATA : Atopic dermatitis boasts a large and transformative pipeline, says ..
PU
01:53aGLOBALDATA : Kirsten rat sarcoma market in Japan to grow at 12.5% CAGR through 2..
PU
01:53aGLOBALDATA : OTT to pull down pay-TV services revenue in China over next five ye..
PU
07/27GLOBALDATA : ESG discussions up in H1 2021, but social and governance discussion..
PU
07/27GLOBALDATA : Extra Space Storage doubles hiring activity in 2021, with focus on ..
PU
07/27GLOBALDATA : Barclays and Goldman Sachs were top M&A financial advisers by value..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2021 40,8 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,0x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 1 947 M 2 702 M 2 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,50 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9 514%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC20.88%2 702
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.57%99 436
RELX PLC13.19%54 278
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION25.12%51 899
MSCI INC.30.83%48 152
EQUIFAX INC.33.94%31 469