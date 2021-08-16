Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Bimekizumab new results in psoriasis pave way for potential best in class, says GlobalData

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Aug 2021
Bimekizumab new results in psoriasis pave way for potential best in class, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, has recently presented new interim data from BE BRIGHT, an open-label extension (OLE) trial of an interleukin (IL)-17A/F inhibitor 'bimekizumab' for plaque psoriasis (PsO), at the 2021 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Summer Meeting. While the data are still preliminary, they strongly support a potential approval for bimekizumab in PsO and will reinforce physicians' positive opinions about the drug, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The presented data showed that among 1,335 patients with moderate and severe PsO, majority of patients who had achieved complete or near complete skin clearance after 16 weeks of treatment with bimekizumab maintained these responses for up to two years with continuous maintenance dosing every four or eight weeks.

Tiffany Chan, Immunology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Bimekizumab has had a series of promising PsO clinical results in recent years. This latest finding supports the results from the earlier BE READY (NCT03410992) trial, in which 91% of patients dosed every four weeks were able to maintain their PASI 90 response at 56 weeks.'

In the Phase III BE VIVID (NCT03370133) trial, bimekizumab was statistically superior to both placebo and the IL-23 inhibitor ustekinumab at 52 weeks, as measured by the PASI90 and the IGA. Bimekizumab is expected to launch in all seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) for moderate and severe PsO patients as early as next year.

Ms Chan adds: 'Bimekizumab's robust clinical program has made it a much-anticipated favorite among key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData.'

Although analysis of the full dataset will be required for physicians to draw their final conclusions, several KOLs are optimistic about bimekizumab's performance. This positive physician opinion is likely to correlate with strong uptake in the field, which, coupled with high levels of efficacy, could pave the way for higher pricing potential.

Ms Chan continues: 'Despite impressive showings in clinical trials, bimekizumab is nonetheless entering a crowded field, both inside and outside the IL-17 inhibitor class.'

There are currently three IL-17 inhibitors marketed for PsO: Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab), Eli Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab), and Bausch/Ortho Dermatologics' Siliq/Lumicef (brodalumab). These agents are already facing heavy competition from other classes like the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (including UCB's own Cimzia) and the newer class of IL-23 inhibitors.

Ms Chan concludes: 'Despite these hurdles, KOLs interviewed by GlobalData believe that in addition to the impressive safety and efficacy, physician outreach and aggressive contracting can help establish bimekizumab's place in this market, where UCB is already an active player.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:43aGLOBALDATA : Card payments in Thailand to rebound from 2023, says GlobalData
PU
06:43aGLOBALDATA : APAC assisted reproductive technology devices market to register 4...
PU
06:43aGLOBALDATA : Bimekizumab new results in psoriasis pave way for potential best in..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid Ind..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Asia to spearhead global refinery alkylation capacity additions by ..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : South Korea minimally invasive spinal devices market to witness 11%..
PU
08/13GLOBALDATA : Tokyo 2020 Olympics inspires hi-tech advancements, says GlobalData
PU
08/12GLOBALDATA : Poland's card payment market set to reach PLN920.9bn in 2025 as COV..
PU
08/12GLOBALDATA : Brazil leads global offshore crude and condensate production from u..
PU
08/12GLOBALDATA : Seres' setback could make it harder for companies to get funding fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 535 M 2 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,76x
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC13.55%2 535
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.38%106 407
RELX PLC21.12%57 999
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION37.72%56 902
MSCI INC.41.09%51 940
EQUIFAX INC.34.88%31 690