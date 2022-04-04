GlobalData : Boots' top ranking among UK consumers makes it appealing to buyers, says GlobalData

UK shoppers have ranked Boots as the top retailer for health & beauty products across key purchase factors, finds GlobalData. According to a survey by the leading data and analytics company, Boots is ahead of its competitors in terms of product range, value for money, and shopping experience both in store and online.

Its lead for product range and the instore shopping experience is significant, setting it apart from its competitors, likely helped by its recent focus on expanding the products and experiences available in its 'beauty halls' in new store formats. However, its lead for value for money and online shopping experience is far narrower, highlighting these as key areas for development for Boots' prospective buyer, which is thought to be the owners of ASDA.

ia Neophytou, Senior Health & Beauty Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "With the company up for sale, Boots' prospective buyer is set to benefit from the firm's established reputation among UK shoppers. However, due to the cost-of-living crisis, the buyer must be prepared to further cater to consumers by improving Boots' value for money as well as enhancing its online shopping experience. These are two key areas for development for the future owner to ensure that the company retains its lead."

Boots' recent launch of its Price Advantage scheme offering advantage card members lower prices on certain items will appeal to price-conscious consumers but, to ensure consistency, it must incorporate this scheme on its website.

Neophytou continues: "To better compete in the health & beauty space, ongoing investment into its online proposition is also a must. Currently, free delivery is only available for orders over £25, while competitors like Amazon offer this at no extra cost for Amazon Prime subscribers. By lowering the threshold for free delivery or developing a delivery saver subscription scheme similar to Amazon Prime or ASOS Premier, this would help to discourage Boots customers from straying to competitors.

"Lowering the threshold for free click & collect services, currently available on orders over £15, would also encourage purchases considering its large store estate comprised of easily accessible outlets."

*Data taken from GlobalData's survey of 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers, aged 16+ conducted in February 2022