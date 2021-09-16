Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : British Army's Future Soldier Program rests on success of the digital backbone, says GlobalData

09/16/2021 | 05:22am EDT
16 Sep 2021
British Army's Future Soldier Program rests on success of the digital backbone, says GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

The DSEI has provided a forum for debate surrounding how best to deliver the digital backbone of the land forces. The success of the British Army's Future Soldier Program rests upon the successful implementation of this backbone, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, 'Soldier Modernization - Thematic Research', reveals the importance of having an integrated, dismounted soldier system in order to provide a cohesive and capable fighting force.

Madeline Wild, Associate Defense Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Discussions taking place at DSEI covered the importance of integrating networks and domains in order to provide an agile soldier system. The British Army's Future Soldier program aims to do this, but with a shift in emphasis on tactical focus from close to deep, as well as examining how dispersal of networks and nodes will affect the system.

'This is where the digital backbone shows its importance; a comprehensive digitalisation of land operations will allow for the realisation of the aims of the Future Soldier program. Research on the digital backbone will address different issues; this will include how the Army can operate an autonomous service which aren't connected to a cloud network whilst remaining undetected by enemy forces. This autonomous service will need to respond to rapid iteration releases in a military setting.

'In order to achieve this capability, the modernisation of soldier systems is required. The application of sensors to soldier kit as wearable technology and the use of dismounted situational awareness will allow soldiers to become part of the network when deployed allowing for a more localised and dynamic system. By combining soldier modernisation and the digital backbone the Army will be able to remain agile, responsive and resilient and will maintain the operational edge capabilities.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
