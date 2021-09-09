GlobalData : Burger King's celebrity endorsements will promote its natural rebrand to 38% of US population that demand healthier foods

Following today's news that Burger King will release a celebrity endorsed meal range, 'Keeping it Real', in line with its recent ban on 120 artificial ingredients;

Carmen Bryan, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

'Burger King is hoping to cash in on the immense success that McDonald's sponsored meals have seen, such as the popular collaboration with global sensation K-pop band BTS. However, Burger King is taking this one step further by utilising it as an opportunity to spread awareness of the Whopper's big makeover - the ban on artificial ingredients.

'The company is aligning celebrity partnerships with its promise to go natural and remove preservatives from its foods. This has a lot of promise, as it helps to push the 'natural' and 'better-for-you' narrative to consumers in an accessible, modern format - that is, through influential figures. GlobalData's 2021 Q1 consumer survey reveals that two in five (38%) US consumers are always influenced by a products health credentials, meaning that it is imperative for brands to spread this message and realign to these values.

'However, there is also risk that by forgoing the celebrities stage names and using real one's instead, a large portion of the consumer base may be omitted. Most people are familiar with celebrity personas, and will likely be unfamiliar with their real names. The beauty of McDonald's strategy, on the other hand, is its simplicity and reliance on star power - adapting its own menu minimally to reflect the collaborators values or personality. Burger King will want to emulate a similar sense of intimacy and authenticity in its collaborations, while also emphasising the health factor - this is not a small task, but one that will be made easier by Burger King's own loyal fan base.'