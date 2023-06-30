(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Dewhurst Group PLC - London-based supplier of components to the lift, transport and keypad industries - Charlotte Dewhurst, wife of Director David Dewhurst, sells 35,000 A shares for 625 pence each on Wednesday, worth GBP218,750.

GlobalData PLC - London-based data, insights and analytics platform - Chief Executive Officer Mike Danson sells 226,319 for GBP12.00 each, worth GBP2.7 million.

Tatton Asset Management PLC - Cheshire-based on-platform discretionary fund management and independent financial adviser support service - Sales partner Anthony Murrell sells 85,000 shares for GBP4.40 each, worth GBP374,000.

Tullow Oil PLC - Africa and South America-focused oil and gas exploration company - Non-Executive Director Roald Goethe buys 200,000 shares for between GBP0.272 and GBP0.275 a total of GBP54,995.

